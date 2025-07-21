Bajaj Finance Launches 'Loan Utsav' with Special Rewards on Business Loan

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Today's driven entrepreneurs and businesses can now enjoy greater rewards when securing quick business financing. Bajaj Finance has launched a limited-period 'Loan Utsav' offer, providing cashback rewards and other benefits to eligible businesses. This offer provides business owners access to business loans up to Rs. 80 lakh along with exclusive rewards, including cashback up to Rs. 3,000 and exciting brand vouchers.

The campaign is live from July 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025, and is available only through the Bajaj Finserv App. The rewards are limited to the first 200 successful loan disbursals for each of the two months.

What does the Loan Utsav offer for business owners?

With this limited-period offer, applicants can apply for a business loan ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to 80 lakh and earn cashback up to Rs. 3,000 that will be credited directly to their Bajaj Pay Wallet. Also, based on the loan amount disbursed, they stand to get additional vouchers, as mentioned in the table below:

Applicants must apply and get their loan disbursed via the Bajaj Finserv App and set up their Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days to unlock these rewards. For those without a wallet, Bajaj Coins will be credited, which can be redeemed within the app.

Eligibility criteria for applying for a business loan under Loan Utsav

To be eligible for these exclusive benefits, applicants must:

- Be among the first 200 to successfully get their business loan disbursed in July 2025

- Apply and get the loan disbursed through the Bajaj Finserv App

- Ensure the loan is not cancelled after disbursal

Why choose Bajaj Finserv Business Loan?

Entrepreneurs and business owners require financial support that is simple and accessible. Bajaj Finserv Business Loan comes with benefits tailored to facilitate business growth without unnecessary hurdles:

- Loan amounts up to Rs. 80 lakh suitable for startups and expanding businesses.

- No collateral required, meaning no assets need to be pledged to get the required funds.

- Quick approval and disbursal, often within 48 hours*.

- Flexible repayment tenure between 12 and 96 months.

- Online application process, allowing business owners to apply anytime and anywhere.

This offer is designed to support a wide range of business needs, whether you are scaling operations, launching a new venture, or applying for a business loan for women. With loan amounts of up to Rs. 80 lakh, no collateral requirements, and an online application process, Bajaj Finance makes business financing fast and convenient. The Loan Utsav campaign adds further value by offering cashback rewards and brand vouchers on successful loan disbursals.

How to apply

Entrepreneurs interested in applying can follow these simple steps:

- Download the Bajaj Finserv App from the Google Play Store.

- Log in using your mobile number.

- On the home screen, tap the "Business Loan" icon.

- Click on the "Check Eligibility" button.

- Fill out the application form with your basic personal and professional details.

- Once completed, tap "Continue".

- Enter your banking details as requested.

- Finally, submit your application for processing.

With Loan Utsav, Bajaj Finance makes it easier and more rewarding for entrepreneurs to access the capital they need. Check your business loan eligibility, apply today, and take a step forward in your entrepreneurial journey.

*Terms and conditions apply.

