Bajaj Group of Companies' COVID-19 Mega Vaccination Drives administer 1 Million plus vaccine doses to the beneficiaries of Pune and Aurangabad districts

The COVID-19 Mega Vaccination Drives, supported by Bajaj Group of Companies, comprising Bajaj Auto Limited, Bajaj Finserv Limited, Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, administer over 1 Million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the beneficiaries of Pune and Aurangabad districts.

A total of 10 lakh vaccine doses were provided to the District Authorities of Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Zilla Parishad and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. The mega inoculation drives which started in August 2021, were delivered by more than 600 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs), spread across the city, rural and slum areas of Pune and Aurangabad with over 5,000 frontline, healthcare workers deployed on-ground to support the initiative.

The Bajaj Group of companies in association with the local authorities also conducted a mass awareness and engagement program to encourage the eligible population of the rural and slum areas to come forward for their first and second doses of the vaccine.

Commenting on this milestone, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited said, "The pandemic has been a once in a century event that pushed the world into a spiral of unforeseen health crises. But the way the Indian Government stepped up its efforts in running the world's largest vaccination program and being the fastest one to reach the 100-million mark of inoculations has been inspiring and noteworthy. The Bajaj Group supported mega vaccination drives were a big step towards realising the immunization vision of the Government. We salute the constant hard work, commitment and dedication of the frontline workers and local government bodies in Pune and Aurangabad, without whom this 1 million plus inoculation milestone wouldn't have been possible.

The Municipal Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Vikram Kumar, IAS congratulated stating, "This is truly commendable and testifies the exemplary CSR efforts of the Bajaj companies to support maximum vaccination coverage of the city. From the very start of the pandemic, the Bajaj group of companies stood strong with the communities, government and local authorities to extend the desired help and relief support to those who needed the most and we congratulate them on this achievement. It's important that we all stay united in our goal of building a safer and protected community against COVID-19."

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Bajaj group of companies contributed INR 170 crore to support the nationwide fight against COVID-19, which was utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capabilities and resources, including the installation of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to the rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients, during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

