Bajaj Markets Empowers Users to Check Their CIBIL Score Within Minutes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Checking the CIBIL score online is quick and free on Bajaj Markets, without the need for forms or fees. This easy process supports smarter credit planning and awareness. With instant access and simple steps, individuals can stay informed about credit status and plan ahead for future borrowing.

This financial marketplace is safe, quick, and easy to use. Checking the CIBIL score often can help prepare for faster loan approvals and better deals.

Steps to Instantly Access a Free CIBIL Score on Bajaj Markets

Here is a simple way to check the CIBIL score online for free and within minutes:

1. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or app and head over to the CIBIL score section

2. Click on the 'Check Your Score' option shown on the page

3. Enter key details such as full name, mobile number, date of birth, PAN, email ID, and residential pincode in the required fields

4. Choose the correct employment type from the list provided

5. Tick the box to accept the terms and conditions

6. Click on the 'GET REPORT' button to move ahead

7. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and click on 'SUBMIT'

8. View the CIBIL score once the details are verified successfully

Keeping a close watch on finances can help in loan approvals and getting improved financial options. Bajaj Markets offers not just free CIBIL score checks but access to loans, credit cards, insurance plans, and investment optionsall in one place. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or app to find suitable options and move forward with more confidence in financial planning.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

