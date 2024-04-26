Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) Announces Listing of Equity Shares on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: BFIL, a prominent precision engineering company engaged in manufacturing of crankshafts and forged components, is excited to announce that its shares shall be trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) effective at the opening of markets on 29th April, 2024 under the symbol of “BALUFORGE”.

Commenting on the announcement, the management team of BFIL stated:

“We are pleased to inform that our Company's shares will also be listed/traded on the main board of NSE from 29th of April, 2024, this earmarks one of the credible milestones for BFIL, further this will help grow and strengthen the visibility of BFIL amongst the entire capital market community.

BFIL is a prominent player in the specialized engineering and precision machined components industry servicing a marquee global clientele spread across various industries such as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, railways and defense.

The listing of BFIL's Equity shares on NSE will ensure consistency and transparency which will likely enhance investor's confidence and visibility. Apart from monitoring the explicitness, NSE will entitle the investors with following perquisites;

Ensuring a lower impact cost Visibility Unprecedented Global Reach Settlement Guarantee

For further information on the Company, please visit www.baluindustries.com

About Balu Forge Industries Ltd

Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) was Incorporated in 1989 & is engaged in the manufacturing of precision machined components. It has the capability to manufacture components conforming to both New Emission Regulations & the New Energy Vehicles. The company has a fully Integrated Forging & Machining production infrastructure with a large product portfolio ranging from 1 Kg to 900 Kgs. The company has a 80+ global distribution networks and operates through both domestic and export segments. The customers include some of the renowned suppliers and manufacturers of light vehicles, Agricultural equipment, power generation equipment, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, ships, locomotives and many others. The company also caters to the defence, oil & gas, railway, marine amongst other industries.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd Captive IR Strategic Advisors Pvt Ltd

Tabassum Begum Krunal Shah/ Naman Maheshwari

compliance@baluindustries.com krunal@cap-ir.com/naman@cap-ir.com

Disclaimer:

This investor release is not an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation to buy any securities of Balu Forge Industries Limited (the “company”) or its subsidiaries (together with the company, the “group”).

Certain statements in this document may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, ” estimates”,” anticipates”, ” projects”, ” expects”, ” intends”, ” may”, ” will”,” or ” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, aims, objectives, goals, future events or intention. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance including those relating to general business plans and strategy of the Company, its future outlook and growth prospects, and future developments in its businesses and its competitive and regulatory environment. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made or assurance given that such statements, views, projections or forecasts, if any, are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved.

The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent development, information or events, or otherwise. Unless otherwise stated in this Investor Release, the information contained herein is based on management information and estimates. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice and past performance is not indicative of future results.

BFIL will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward- looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

