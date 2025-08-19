Bank denies electrical fault at Kancheepuram ATM after shock complaint

Chennai, Aug 19 HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that a thorough inspection of its ATM in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram had revealed no electrical faults, following reports that a man suffered an electric shock while attempting to withdraw cash from there.

In an email statement, Shripad Sukenkar from the bank’s Corporate Communications team said: "No electrical faults or anomalies were detected. As a bank, we adhere to the highest standards of safety, and the ATM is safe for our customers."

The bank's statement came after panic spread on Sunday when Venkatesan, 35, a resident of Kamman Street, claimed he received shocks from the ATM keypad.

According to reports, he had stopped at the ATM near the Head Post Office with his eight-year-old son after visiting the vegetable market. While entering his PIN, he experienced a sudden jolt, which intensified when he tried again. His right hand was severely affected, forcing him to seek treatment at the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

Police from Vishnu Kanchi station rushed to the scene after news of the incident spread. Using a tester, officers confirmed that the keypad area was leaking electricity, though at a low voltage. While police clarified that the leakage was not life-threatening, they acknowledged it was strong enough to cause painful shocks. Area residents reported that minor shocks had been experienced by others in recent days at the same ATM, though no serious injuries had occurred.

Fearful of further incidents, many avoided the machine, while some resorted to pressing the keypad with pens or other objects.

Following the incident, police instructed HDFC Bank to repair the machine immediately and ensure that such hazards were eliminated. Residents also urged banks to conduct routine safety checks on ATM facilities to protect customers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor