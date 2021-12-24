Bank Holidays: Banks will be closed for 14 days in January; check out holiday list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of Bank Holidays in January 2022, the first month of next year. So before you go to the bank branch for next month's work, be sure to look at the Bank Holidays List. According to the list, banks will be closed for about 14 days in January 2022. Of the total 14 days of bank holidays in January 2022 (Bank Holidays in January), 4 holidays are on Sundays. Meanwhile, 14 banks across the country will not be closed. Many of these holidays are local.

According to the Bank Holidays List released on the RBI's official website, these holidays are from different states. Not all of these holidays apply to all states. The holiday applies to the state in which the festival or day is celebrated on a large scale. According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month except Sundays. Also, along with the RBI's January list, it is being stated on which days the banks will be closed in which states and where they will remain open.

Bank holidays in January 2022 ...

January 1 - Saturday (Nationwide) New Year's Day

January 2 - Sunday (nationwide) weekly holiday

January 3 - Monday New Year and Lasung holiday in Sikkim

January 4 - Lasung festival holiday in Sikkim on Tuesday

January 9 - Sunday (Nationwide) Gurugovind Singh Jayanti Holiday, Weekly Holiday January 11 - Tuesday Missionary Day Mizoram

January 12 - Wednesday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Holiday

January 14 - Friday Capricorn holiday in many states

January 15 - Saturday Pongal Holiday in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

January 16 - Sunday (nationwide) weekly holiday

January 23 - Sunday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 25 - Tuesday State Establishment Day Himachal Pradesh

January 26 - Wednesday (nationwide) Republic Day

January 31 - Monday in Assam