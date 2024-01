Bank of Baroda Launches the NCMC RuPay Prepaid Card for Seamless Payments across Public Transport, Tolls, Parking and Shopping

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) RuPay Reloadable Prepaid Card. Aligned with the “One Nation, One Card” initiative, the Bank of Baroda NCMC RuPay Platinum EMV chip-enabled Contactless Prepaid card is an inter-operable and multi-purpose transport card that can be used across the country to pay for public transport on the Metro and upcoming use cases for Bus, Train, Cab, Ferry, tolls and parking as well. The card can also be used for day-to-day ATM cash withdrawals and payments through POS and E-commerce.

The card can be availed by both customers and non-customers at Bank of Baroda branches, and will be immediately activated for real-time use. The card supports both online transactions as well as offline transactions at NCMC-specific terminals. The maximum online wallet balance allowed is Rs 1,00,000/- (Rs One Lakh only) and the maximum offline wallet balance allowed is Rs 2,000/- (Rs Two Thousand only) at any point of time.

Shri Lal Singh, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “The Bank of Baroda NCMC RuPay Prepaid card adds a new dimension to cashless, on-the-go transactions and has the potential to transform the public transport commuting experience for users. With multiple use cases, the card offers enormous convenience, flexibility and security to cardholders.”

Cardholders can load/reload money in the online wallet through a dedicated portal provided by the Bank. The offline wallet can be reloaded at designated NCMC terminal operators at transit locations.

The card is accepted at all RuPay ecommerce and POS terminals and ATM machines. Customers will receive transaction notifications through SMS on their registered mobile number.

About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of ~165 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank's vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instil a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank.

Visit us at www.bankofbaroda.in

∙ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bankofbaroda/

∙ Twitter https://twitter.com/bankofbaroda

∙ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/officialbankofbaroda/

∙ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdf14FHPLt7omkE9CmyrVHA

∙ LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankofbaroda/

For media queries, please contact:

Bank of Baroda: Phiroza Choksi | +91 9820363681 | corp.pr@bankofbaroda.com Perfect Relations: Sneha Joshi | +91 9833004482 | Sneha.Joshi@dentsu.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor