Bank of Maharashtra goes live with "MAHABANK NAKSHATRA"; Bank's own Private Cloud Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (/PNN): Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premiere public sector bank in the country, has embarked its footprint in the adoption of Private Cloud Infrastructure by launching "MAHABANK NAKSHATRA" - Bank's own Private Cloud Platform. This facilitates High-Performance Cloud Capabilities for Digital Infrastructure and hosting applications of the Bank.

On the occasion A.S. Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said, "Adoption of Cloud Technology is the need of the hour and Bank is responsive in adopting platform to achieve "Convenience -Resilience & Experience" and to accelerate its digital services in robust way. Rajeev opined "The infrastructure enhancement will add fillip to digitization and augur multiple avenues while boosting Bank's Digital Transformation efforts with service delivery convenience to our customers."

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra said "Having our own private cloud platform is in continuation to our commitment to ramp up our digital infrastructure towards achieving high level of customer centricity and innovation, with sustainable measures. This will spur performance and reliability further with next-generation technology inclusion. Pandey opined, "Through Cloud Technology, we envisage enhancing our digital delivery mechsm, along with elevating the operational efficiency which remains our primary objective."

NAKSHATRA - BoM's own Private Cloud & Virtualization Technology, is built to host double than the existing applications. It provides super flexibility, scalability, enhanced security and modern infrastructure for hosting of its digital applications. Nakshatra is sized for 2X Computation & 3X storage with all Flash vSAN Storage with NSX-T with higher speed and is augmented to cater bank's digital journey workload for next 3 years.

With NAKSHATRA having automation, virtualisation, control layers in its quiver, Bank is also geared up to pilot Orchestration capability by deploying software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and network function virtualization (NFV) way forward.

BoM is consistently enhancing its technology infrastructure platforms to establish itself as a next-generation digital savvy Bank and cloud adoption will enable the Bank in early implementation of technology solutions.

