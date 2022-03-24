Bank Strike, Bank Holidays: Bank strike on 28 & 29 Mar to protest privatization

If you have important banking work to do, get it done today and tomorrow. This is because banks will be closed for 4 consecutive days from March 26 onwards. The bank strike of employees' unions on March 28 and 29 and the bank holidays on March 26 and 27 will have a big impact.

As the strike ends in March, it is likely to hit the banking sector as well as ordinary consumers. The strike is expected to disrupt all banks except State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank.

The unions claim that more than 5 lakh bank employees and officials will participate in the strike.

What are the demands of bank employees ...

Bank employees are preparing for a strike on key issues such as opposition to privatization of public sector banks (PSB) and to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, contracting between banks, outsourcing of work in banks and implementation of old pension schemes. All India Bank Employees Association, AIBOA, BAFFI and Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation will participate in the strike. The unions claim that employees of co-operative banks, some foreign banks, old private banks and rural banks will also join the strike.



The All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) had announced agitation against privatization of state-owned banks. The strike was called by the union to save the country's public sector banks. The privatization of banks is feared to violate the banking rights of ordinary citizens. If the banking industry leaves the public sector, it will hit the common man hard. The bank's employees have said that it is to protect the banking rights of the common man in this country and the facilities available for economic development.