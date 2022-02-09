Bank Union Strike: Big News! Banks across country to be closed for two days

According to the bank holiday in February issued by the RBI, banks will be closed for a total of 9 days this month. However, these holidays also include the second and fourth weekends. Banks will also be on strike for two days in February. Government bank employees across the country will go on a two-day bank strike on February 23 and 24. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU-United Forum of Bank Unions) has provided the information. The strike was called to protest the privatization of banks. In particular, the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021, announced the privatization of two banks. Since then, the government has started preparations for privatization of banks.

Notably, the All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) had announced agitation against privatization of public sector banks. Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India were nominated by the core group of secretaries appointed by the central government on disinvestment.

According to media reports, these banks may offer attractive voluntary retirement plans (VRS) for their employees before privatization.

Banks will be closed on this day; Holiday list according to RBI!

February 12: Second Saturday of the month

February 13: Sunday

February 15: Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali / Louis Nagai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Banks closed in Chandigarh)

February 18: Doljatra (Banks closed in Kolkata)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed at Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20: Sunday

February 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27: Sunday