Barco and Prasad Unveil India’s First HDR Projection Color Grading Facility

New Delhi [India], June 28: Barco, the global leader in laser cinema, and Prasad Film Labs, a pioneer in media and entertainment, today unveiled India's first HDR by Barco color grading facility. The collaboration will redefine cinema post-production and expand the availability of expertly graded HDR content, underscoring both companies' commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of cinema.

Staying true to its legacy of pioneering breakthroughs in post-production, Prasad's cutting-edge grading suite is powered by Barco's HDR Lightsteering technology toolkit, including the Barco HDR Lightbox and Barco LS4K-P HDR Lightsteering projector. The integrated system allows for a seamless grading process and quality control, ensuring that the filmmaker's vision is both brought to life in post-production and presented correctly onscreen at cinemas. Through collaboration with globally renowned experts in filmmaking such as Prasad, HDR by Barco is redefining the possibilities for color accuracy and visual storytelling.

Prasad's Chennai studio is home to Asia's first, and the world's largest, HDR by Barco color grading suite. The facility, which features a massive 51-foot screen and India's longest throw distance in a DI (Digital Intermediate) suite, offers an unmatched creative environment for filmmakers to see their stories come alive in a premium theatrical setting.

“At Prasad, our legacy has always been about staying ahead of the curve in film technology. With the launch of India's first HDR by Barco laser projection color grading facility, we are providing the best-in-class infrastructure for filmmakers to achieve their artistic vision with the utmost accuracy. Our partnership with Barco ensures that we continue leading the post-production industry with cutting-edge solutions. The early momentum and strong line up of major projects already underway speak volumes about the demand for this breakthrough,” said Abhishek Prasad Akkeneni, CTO of Prasad Film Labs.

Prasad's post-production studio opens as HDR by Barco's cinema footprint in the region is rapidly expanding. Growth is particularly strong in India through new partnerships with Qube and TDI to bring as many as 80 new HDR by Barco screens to the market over the next five years.

“At Barco, we believe HDR is cinema's most profound leap forward since the advent of color, transforming storytelling into cinematic perfection for cinephiles everywhere. Yet it is the artists – the filmmakers, colorists, and storytellers – who truly bring this expanded palette of vibrant colors and nuanced shades of darkness and brightness to life. Our role is humbly to provide them the creative tools to fully realize their vision on the big screen, and every time we see their work, we’re amazed by the beauty and emotion they achieve. Through our partnership with Prasad, a pioneer deeply rooted in India's rich cinematic heritage, we take another meaningful step toward fulfilling our mission of keeping spectacular cinema accessible to all,” said Gerwin Damberg, EVP, Barco Cinema.

Two major upcoming blockbusters have already begun grading for HDR at Prasad's facility, with a strong line-up of high-profile projects slated through the upcoming months – a clear testament to the trust and excitement the industry is showing for this game-changing innovation in post-production and cinema exhibition.

Prasad's HDR Colour Grading Facility Highlights:

BARCO LS4K-P+ HDR Laser Projector with a custom Barco HDR Lightbox for true HDR color grading

with a custom Barco HDR Lightbox for true HDR color grading Baselight Version 6 , the industry's premier color grading platform for seamless workflows

, the industry's premier color grading platform for seamless workflows Massive 51ft screen and India's longest throw distance in a DI suite

and India's in a DI suite HDR mastering for precise visual fidelity and premium theatrical presentation

for precise visual fidelity and premium theatrical presentation Future-ready deliverables for OTT, broadcast, and satellite networks

About Prasad Film Labs

With over seven decades of expertise, Prasad Film Labs is globally recognized for its contributions to film restoration, digitization, VFX, and advanced post-production services. The studio remains a driving force in cinematic innovation, supporting creators at every stage of the filmmaking process. please visit http://www.prasadfilmlabs.com, or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated ‘visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com, or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

