Barsha Khadiza's Bangladeshi-Iranian joint-produced action film could be a hit!

Din-The Day, is the most expensive Bangladeshi film to date. It features Ananta Jalil and Barsha Khadiza in lead roles and was released on July 10, 2022.

The film has reportedly opened in more than 100 cinema halls across the country. It is an action film directed by Morteza Atashzamzam.

The film was shot on an 8K camera. The production team used Dolby Atmos 7.1 surround sound technology. It has been shoot in Bangladesh, Iran,Turkey and Afghanistan. The film is a Bangladeshi-Iranian jointly-produced venture.

Ananta Jalil is a Bangladeshi businessman, actor, director and producer. He started his professional career as a businessman in 1999. Nonetheless, Barsha Khadiza is an excellent and virtuous actress. She started her career as a model and made her debut in Iftakar Chowdhury's feature film Khoj: The Search, released in 2010 with Ananta Jalil.

It was the debut film for both Ananta and Barsha. Ananta married model-turned-actress Barsha Khadiza on 23 September 2011. The couple is featured together in Hridoy Bhanga Dheu, Most Welcome, Nishwartha Bhalobasa, Most Welcome 2, The Spy: Agrojatrar Mohanayok and Netri - The Leader.

Barsha Khadiza had been nominated for the best actress thrice and won best actress awards for Hridoy Bhanga Dhew and Most Welcome. Ananta is also awarded as best actor twice for Nishwartha Bhalobasa and Most Welcome. The duo had also received the best couple from Bioscope Borsho-sera in 2013.

The Ananta Jalil and Barsha Khadiza duo has done it before though no wonder this could be another great masterpiece of this beautiful couple. The film stars Ananta as a SWAT Member assigned to destroy a chain of International Drug Mafia. Barsha Khadizais playing the role of the wife of his co-actor.

The shooting of the film started on 27 February 2019. Ananta had been injured, while shooting at Herat, in March, and the shooting had been suspended. The film had late for release in December 2019. Later, the owner of Monsoon Films planned to release the film in 2021, Eid-ul-Azha.

It had scheduled to be released in 80 countries. The date of the film was later fixed for December 24, 2021, but it had postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On 5 June 2022, the film got a censor certificate in Bangladesh.

