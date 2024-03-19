Bayer Launches Better School Program in Partnership with BharatCares to Promote STEM Learning and Innovation in Rural Schools

BusinessWire India

Himatnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 19: Bayer, a global life sciences company with core strengths in agriculture and healthcare, today announced its collaboration with BharatCares, a social impact organization, to launch the 'Better School Program' at Adpodra Group Government Primary School in Himatnagar, Gujarat. Aimed at enhancing educational facilities and enabling experiential learning opportunities for the students in Himatnagar, the 'Better School Program' focuses on providing a foundational leap to economically challenged students and will benefit more than 850 students from grades 1st to 8th, across four schools.

Through this initiative, Bayer and BharatCares will provide a STEM Lab, Smart Classroom, indoor play kits, computer labs, better sports facilities as well as equip the schools with solar panels for better power supply. The program will empower students with modern teaching methodologies and resources to foster innovative learning and skills. The Better School Program was launched in the presence of Simon Britsch, Chief Financial Officer, Bayer South Asia and Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO, BharatCares, along with other Government officials.

Commenting on the launch, Simon Britsch, Chief Financial Officer, Bayer South Asia, said "Children are the future of the world, and it is our collective responsibility to equip them with the right resources to seek knowledge, thrive and innovate. Through the 'Better School Program' we are supporting students in government run schools to explore the field of life sciences, through well-equipped STEM labs, modern teaching methods and improved infrastructure. At Bayer, we remain committed to supporting education, research, and innovation, and providing inclusive opportunities for all sections of society."

The program is also being implemented at the Mankadi Colony Primary School, Sardarpura Primary School and Vantada Primary School. With an aim to standardize education and STEM facilities at these schools, the collaborative project will also establish modular libraries which will boast a diverse collection of grade-appropriate books and learning aids to implore hands-on training and exploration. Interactive digital learning tools, through Smart classes will also be provided.

Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO, BharatCares, added "The Better School initiative in collaboration with Bayer, breathes new life into primary government schools. By providing essential facilities, we are not just enhancing infrastructure but nurturing the potential of students to make them future-ready. As we move forward, BharatCares is excited to partner with Bayer, ensuring that together, we continue to uplift the educational landscape, one school at a time."

The Better School Program is also aligned with Bayer's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, with the installation of solar panels to enable the schools to adopt clean and renewable energy sources. In addition, Bayer has also collaborated with IMPACT4Nutrition to improve nutritional health and awareness of students.

