BCCL IPO 2 Day: Check Subscription Status and GMP on the Second Day of Bidding

The Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) IPO saw strong investor interest and was subscribed by 14.28 times on the second day of bidding on Monday, January 12. The Rs 1,071-crore IPO of the wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India received total subscription of 417.48 crore shares, as against an offer size of 34.69 crore shares until 11.30 am.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0.35 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 34.91 times, while retail investors subscribed 14316 times and employees took 1.25 times. Shareholders of Coal India subscribed 18.49 times so far.

Also Read | Bharat Coking Coal’s IPO fully subscribed in 30 minutes; GMP crosses 47%.

The BCCL IPO was open for subscription on January 9 and will close on January 13. The Bharat Coking Coal set the price band between Rs 21 and Rs 23 with a lot size of 600 shares. The individual investors can subscribe minimum of one lot with a minimum price of Rs 13,800.

The tentative date of allotment will be on January 14, while the date of listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be on January 16, 2026.

BCCL IPO GMP

The share price of the BCCL IPO is trading at Rs 10.85 in an unlisted market on Monday, 10:58 AM, according to Investorgain.com. The expected listing price of BCCL shares is estimated to be Rs 33.85 per share over the price band of Rs 23, representing is 47.17%.