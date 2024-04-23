BD India's Concerted Commitment Towards Creating Awareness About Venous Diseases

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 23: To create awareness and enable knowledge-sharing around Venous diseases, in order to drive better patient care BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) conducted roadshows across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore recently. Venous disease is a condition where the veins in the body have difficulty returning blood to the heart, thereby resulting in blood clot forming in a vein, typically in the legs. If left untreated, these clots can break loose and travel to the lungs, causing serious complications. Delayed detection and intervention can lead to worsened clinical outcomes and a multitude of problems for both patients and healthcare professionals.

The 3-day Venous Summit witnessed a series of Technology Innovation Forums followed by Symposiums driven by Dr. Houman Jalaie, Head of Venous Commission of German Society of Vascular Surgery and Deputy Head of Department of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery, University Hospital Aachen, Germany and over 40 prominent faculty from Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery from ~12 cities across India. Attended by 200+ delegates with 13 case-presenters who drove 8.5 hours of scientific discussions each day, the end-objective of the Summit was to discuss best domestic and international practices in order to drive better patient care in venous domain in India.

Commenting on this initiative to establish Standard of care for Venous disease patients in India, Atul Grover, Managing Director, India, South Asia, "Venous Diseases are slow progressive diseases which exist very commonly but often go untreated owing to low levels of awareness and lack of diagnosis. Through our Venous Summit, in partnership with experts like Dr. Houman Jalaie we are bringing the focus on Venous ailments as well as providing a platform to healthcare experts from across the country to establish a uniform quality care protocol to enable better patient care. This initiative is aligned with BD's purpose of advancing the world of health by delivering superior patient outcomes."

Dr. Houman Jalaie shared his knowledge with healthcare professionals through a series of events which touched upon the following areas:

* Uniform treatment algorithms in Post-Thrombotic Syndrome and NIVL management

* Approaches to learn and adapt from current International and National best practices in Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Management

* How novel technologies, like mechanical thrombectomy, can improve the patient outcomes in complex venous diseases

Reflecting on his experience, Dr. Jalaie said, "As a healthcare professional, there is nothing more important for me than the safety and well-being of my patients. I was delighted to interact with so many like-minded senior doctors from all over India to discuss the right strategies to enable better patient outcomes."

Every year over 2 million patients in India suffer from some form of Venous disease, however, due to less awareness, many patients go undiagnosed or untreated.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

