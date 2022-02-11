BD Life Sciences - Biosciences conducts a User Group Conference "Advances in Clinical Flow Cytometry (ACFC) in the Commemoration of World Cancer Day"

To commemorate World Cancer Day observed each year on 4th February, Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) organized a virtual clinical user group meeting on "Conceptual and practical aspects of validating 10+ color MRD assay" in sync with the theme of world cancer day of this year "Closing the Care Gap".

The objective was to increase awareness and understanding of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) assay by flow cytometry.

In patients with blood cancer, monitoring of minimal or Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) offers a way to assess early treatment response and risk of relapse. The strong correlation between MRD levels and risk of relapse in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia is well established; studies in adult patients also support its prognostic value.

Hence, results of MRD studies can be used for risk-stratification of leukemia patients after initial chemotherapy and identifying patients who may benefit from more intensive chemotherapy and/or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this educational symposium, eminent pathologists from India shared their experience with MRD studies using flow cytometry technology and discussed about standardization and validation of MRD assays.

Dr Arun Kumar Arunachalam - MD, PDF, Assistant Professor, Department of Haematology Christian Medical College, Vellore, said, "It was a wonderful initiative from BD Life Sciences - Biosciences to conduct this academic event "Advances in Clinical Flow Cytometry (ACFC) in the commemoration of World Cancer Day". It is important for practising hematopathologists across the country to gain insights into the advances being made in the field of measurable residual disease. I am sure all the participants found the sessions to be useful and the healthy discussions following each session should have clarified some of the concepts in MRD for them. Looking forward to more such events from BD. I congratulate and thank the entire BD team for successfully conducting this academic program and their efforts in expanding the flow cytometry reach across the country."

Flow Cytometry is a technology used to examine and sort microscopic particles, such as cells and chromosomes. It plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research. BD offers a growing portfolio of flow cytometry instruments for leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, stem cell research, immunology and CD4 testing.

Dr Kunal Sehgal, Hematopathologist and Flow Cytometrist Director, Sehgal Path Lab said, "The user group format of the ACFC meeting followed by Q and A is an excellent initiative and will help in setup and standardization of complex assays like MRD. I look forward to participating in similar programs in the future."

This program was attended by over 200 participants across the country. It was a great learning experience from the experts in the field of MRD analysis.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor