Be10X Ed-Tech Platform Marks Another Milestone With 6 Lakh Plus User Acquisition in 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 9: Be10X, the first ever Ed-Tech platform with their unique idea and motive who have launched affordable workshops at just Rs 9, have again made a commendable success by acquiring 6 lakh plus users in 2023.

Be10X promised quality education at very reasonable rates and this milestone has fulfilled all their promises. They have shown education is something that can be acquired by anyone and that too by great mentors.

Be10X offers a variety of training programs that match the current industry demands like AI tools, MS Office with AI, and Power BI. The curriculum is designed in such a way that every individual can catch up with the industry needs and stand out among all others. The training not only ensures skill development but also focuses on all-round development.

Be10X is being praised by a lot of people for their top notch approach towards training with real-world applications. They also achieved a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on TrustPilot based on user reviews.

These words are not empty but user reviews prove it all as Radhika Gupta, one of the users stated, "With AI becoming the talk of the town, I was quite interested in learning more about it. Being from a non-technical background, I was a little bit worried about how complex AI would be for me. But, thankfully, I joined the Be10x AI tool workshop and it helped me learn these AI tools and their application in the most effective way I could ever imagine. All thanks to Be10x's mentors Aditya Kachave and Aditya Goenka. Must try to learn more about AI prompts."

Krithika Sendhilkumar appreciated Be10x - "10X is awesome. This was a great experience. They are doing a great job, giving whatever they know to others. A very generous attempt. Both of you guys Rock. Would always love to be a part of 10X family. Thanks a lot"

"We are Thankful to all our users who have put their trust and faith in us. They have always supported us in this journey where we always wanted to provide quality education at affordable rates. Be10X could never have succeeded without the support of our most trusted user and we will go on providing education that can be accessed by anyone." said the Founder and CEO of Be10X, Aditya Goenka.

They have not just helped people from technical backgrounds but also people from non-tech backgrounds as we have read the review above. At first, people were hesitant about how someone could deliver the best things at such affordable prices.

Be10X broke every stereotype and proved themselves in this industry. They will continue to train and empower minds that need to be shaped for a better future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor