Bespokewala by HemaliRaj Unveils Stunning Pre-Wedding Collection at Radisson Blu’s ‘The Wedding Stories’

New Delhi (India), June 21: Bespokewala by HemaliRaj a fashion label synonmous with wedding and festive wear, unvieled the pre wedding line at the Radisson Blu’s The Wedding Stories, an event curated for would be weds by getting every requisite for wedding under one roof.

The collection had a beautifull mix of colours and witfull embroideries designed in fluid silhouettes…

The lineup was designed keeping in mind the bridesmaid and the best man in the wedding.

The Bespokewala stores at Juhu, Thane and Kalaghoda are a one stop shop for the would be weds, stocking the best in Indian festive wear for men & women. The lineup is an array of different Indian textiles and beautiful craftsmanship with emphasis given on meticulous embroideries and varied surface techniques making the outfit a piece to remember…

The House of Bespokewala relentlessly pursues its fashion crusade by being a part of such grand shows in the future, giving options to our buyers in different styles and silhouettes.

The concept of Bespokewala is to have designers onboard by getting the best out of them in creativity and design. By meticulous quality check and approvals from the of the designers Himali and Imran themselves.

Bespokewala not only tries to cater the grooms nd brides but also the entire family celebrating wedding.

BESPOKEWALA’S participation at the Wedding Stories proved to be an essential decision for its marketing arsenal as a part of its business expansion.

The fashion show was put up by Trendsway Global and directed by Tanvir Khan was an amazing line up witnessed by the ones present at the brunch.

Promcast responsible for the castings got the right models and a dedicated team for the show.

Make up was suited by Chirag’ s Magical Makeover.

A soiree to remember. Made possible by the co-creators of Bespokewala. HIMALI. RITURAJ & IMRAN and the team….

This platform was an absolute SHOW to remember.!!!!!

