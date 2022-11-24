Best selling author Rakhi Kapoor releases her latest Book "Now You Breathe: Overcoming Toxic Relationships and Abuse"

Rakhi Kapoor is an author of 25 books and four Amazon India best sellers. Her latest book Noe You Breathe deals with the detrimental effects of emotional, verbal and emotional abuse along with physical abuse in relationships. Important relationships in personal and professional spaces should be nurturing and loving. Who is policing verbal abuse and mental torture against a spouse, a child, a sibling or a co-worker within four walls creating a toxic environment? This kind of toxic behaviour is shoved under the carpet in the name of marital problems, harsh discipline, extreme parenting methods, sibling rivalry or office politics. It is not a serious crime that can be reported. Toxic relationships can be the root cause to low self-esteem, fear, depression, anxiety, insecurities and much more.

This book is dedicated to all those broken souls who cry themselves to sleep, the ones who wear their heart out in their sleeves, make themselves vulnerable in love, compassion and caring for others. The ones who lie awake at nights in bewilderment wondering what did they do any less for their loved ones? What would it take for them to be good enough for the ones they seek validation from?

An abusive relationship damages a child, or the individuals involved in it. It makes the victims and the abused bitter and angry. This toxicity then spreads from an individual, a single family to society through the victims. It is like a plague which can hinder the ways of civilised living in a society.

This world cannot afford to have people with self-destructive, self-serving mindset creating a pandemic of mental health disorders, depression, suicides, Post traumatic disorders, violence, and vengeance. Author Rakhi Kapoor also highlights the difference between the red flags in a relationship that crops up due to conflicting mindsets or value systems from those occurring when dealing with narcissists and people with personality disorders like sociopathy, psychopathy etc.

The book provides a roadmap to identify red flags, deal, leave or heal from toxic relationships. This book is very close to the author's heart as she has first-hand experience in dealing with and overcoming the perils of an abusive relationship involving an individual with a personality disorder in close quarters. This book is available on Amazon, Flipkart, kobo, Ingram, i books, Notion Press, Google play for sale.

Rakhi Kapoor is a Prenatal counsellor with an experience of over 20 years taking thousands of couples through a healthy and memorable pregnancy, childbirth and post-natal phase. Having counselled young men and women, as couples and parents, she has a treasure of experience with relationships and mental health.

