Best Washing Machine Deals for Durga Puja 2025

New Delhi [India], September 26: Durga Puja is more than just a festival, it is an emotion and a celebration of homecoming, togetherness, and new beginnings. As families prepare for Pujo 2025 with pandal hopping, festive feasts, and traditional rituals, it is also the perfect time to upgrade your home. Be it hosting loved ones or managing the festive hustle, having a new washing machine by your side can truly lighten the load and make life easier.

This Durga Puja, Bajaj Finserv brings you the best washing machine deals with Easy EMI plans, exciting festive discounts, and zero down payment offers on top brands.

Why now is the right time to buy a washing machine during Durga Puja

During the Pujo season, shopping, cleaning, cooking, and family gatherings can get overwhelming. A washing machine takes a big load off your shoulders. It helps manage your laundry efficiently, saves precious time, and keeps your festive outfits clean and ready.

And the best part? You don't have to worry about big upfront costs. With Durga Puja washing machine offers from Bajaj Finserv, you can buy your favourite model without any financial stress.

Unlock special washing machine offers during Blockbuster EMI Days

From 15th September to 31st October 2025, Bajaj Finserv celebrates Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED), a special period where you can unlock the best washing machine deals for Durga Puja. Choose from over 50 EMI schemes, enjoy zero down payment, and make this festive shopping season smarter and budget-friendly.

Affordable washing machines - Celebrate smart with Easy EMIs

Bringing home a new washing machine this Durga Puja is both simple and affordable. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can select the model that suits your family and budget without high upfront costs. Visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India and use an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Split the cost into small, manageable monthly instalments, and enjoy zero down payment on select models. You can even check your loan eligibility online in just a few minutes, making the process fast, smooth, and stress-free.

Top washing machine deals for Durga Puja 2025

Leading brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, IFB, Godrej, and Haier are offering special Durga Puja washing machine discounts. Whether you want a top-load washing machine, front-load model, or a fully automatic washing machine, there's something for every home and budget.

Here are some of the best models to choose from:

-Haier 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929EBK)

EMI approx.: Rs. 3,000/month | Price: Rs. 36,000

-Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441BYTL)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,461/month | Price: Rs. 17,529

-Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (STAINWASH PRO H 7.5 kg GREY 10YMW 31631)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,507/month | Price: Rs. 18,085

-IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (TL801MB1S)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,291/month | Price: Rs. 23,245

-Whirlpool 8.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top-Load (360 BW PRO H 8 KG GRAPHITE 10YMW 31670)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,876/month | Price: Rs. 22,508

-Godrej 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load (WTEON VLVT 70 5.0 FDTN2 MTBK SD00447)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,439/month | Price: Rs. 17,263

-Samsung 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load (WA80BG4441BDTL)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,686/month | Price: Rs. 20,227

-LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load (T80VBMB1Z)

EMI approx.: Rs. 1,637/month | Price: Rs. 19,644

Compare washing machine offers with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

Want to grab the best Durga Puja deal on washing machines? Try the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website. This smart tool gives you a clear view of all available discounts, EMI options, and brand offershelping you make the right choice in minutes.

How to avail Durga Puja washing machine offers

1.Visit the Durga Puja offers page on Bajaj Finserv

2.Explore washing machine deals from top brands

3.Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to compare savings

4.Enter your mobile number to check loan eligibility

5.Shop at a nearby partner store

6.Choose your preferred EMI plan (up to 18 months)

7.Complete your purchase with simple documentation

Celebrate Durga Puja 2025 with comfort and smart savings

This Durga Puja 2025, spend more time celebrating with your loved ones and less time worrying about household chores. With Bajaj Finserv's washing machine EMI offers, zero down payment options, and exclusive festive deals featuring specific SKUs, upgrading your home is easier than ever.

Choose smart. Shop easy. Celebrate Pujo with comfort, convenience, and savings.

