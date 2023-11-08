BeStreetSmart: Children's Academy Group of Schools Champions Road Safety

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Children's Academy Group of Schools has launched an innovative road safety initiative named #BeStreetSmart. The program is designed to foster a culture of safe and responsible road usage by engaging students, parents, and the community at large.

Students from Children's Academy, Malad, and Children's Academy International School, IB, have embraced the #BeStreetSmart cause and are proudly advocating for safer streets by following traffic rules. They have taken to their bicycles, symbolizing the importance of safe and sustainable transportation. These young cyclists are rallying to send a powerful message to everyone, reminding us all to prioritize road safety.

To further amplify the message of road safety, the school and its students crafted catchy jingles that were shared on social media and viewed more than 55,000 times. The impact of this creative initiative was felt by all 8,000+ students of the academy, fostering a shared understanding of the importance of road safety.

Furthermore, as part of the #BeStreetSmart campaign Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar partnered with esteemed professionals from the Samta Nagar Traffic Division to enhance students' understanding of road safety regulations and practical skills. Police Sub Inspector, Arun Jadhav, and traffic havaldars, Samadhan Patil and Pramod Sankpal, dedicated their time to engage students in an interactive session.

Students were invited to witness a live demonstration of traffic management techniques employed by the traffic police, particularly during peak hours. They even had the opportunity to try their hand at directing traffic, gaining hands-on experience in the process. This immersive experience fostered appreciation for Traffic Police Efforts.

The #BeStreetSmart Initiative aims to educate and empower students to become responsible road users and contribute to a safer community. By gaining valuable insights into the daily challenges faced by traffic personnel, students developed a sense of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the traffic police in maintaining order and safety on the roads.

Children's Academy Group of Schools extends its heartfelt gratitude to the officials of the Samta Nagar Traffic Division for their invaluable collaboration in promoting road safety among students. Their expertise and dedication have played a pivotal role in shaping the school's Road Safety Initiative.

"Children's Academy Group of Schools invites everyone to join in spreading the message of road safety and supporting these endeavors," said, Rohan Bhat, Chairman. "Together, we can build a safer, more responsible, and considerate road environment for all members of our community."

