BetterCommerce Recognized in Gartner Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2023

PRNewswire

London [UK], July 31: BetterCommerce, a leading provider of digital commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Gartner Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2023. The report, published on July 19, 2023, by Melissa Hilbert, provides a list of vendors providing digital commerce.

"We are honored to be included in the Gartner Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2023, as a PIM provider" said Vikram Saxena, CEO of BetterCommerce. "This recognition is a further validation of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital commerce solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We will continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to businesses looking to thrive in the digital economy."

1 Gartner, "Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2023"; Published 19 July 2023; By Analyst(s): Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, Mike Lowndes, Mark Lewis, Dayna Radbill, Aditya Vasudevan, Eric Schmitt, Melissa Hilbert

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any Provider, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those Providers with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

