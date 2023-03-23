BEVU BELLA UGADI (Ugadi Pachadi in Karnataka)
Bevu Bella literally means neem leaves and jaggery and is a preparation made on the occasion of the auspicious Kannada new year.
Banglore (Karnataka) [India], March 23: Bevu Bella literally means neem leaves and jaggery and is a preparation made on the occasion of the auspicious Kannada new year. Pavithra Halkatti, Businesswoman, Lawyer, Educationist & Philanthropist, share her recipe for the occasion. “The ingredients used in Bevu Bella Ugadi symbolise different emotions/experiences – happiness, anger, sadness, fear, disgust, and surprise. Having this Ugadi Pachadi on New Year’s day signifies that we should accept all emotions and experience tranquillity.”
RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
– 1 tbsp Neem Flowers
– 4 tbsp Jaggery
– 3 Green chillies
– 1-2 Raw Mangoes, chopped
– Tamarind juice as per taste
– Water as required
– Salt to taste
– Coconut, grated or finely chopped (optional)
METHOD
– Take a large bowl with chopped raw mangoes and green chillies.
– Add Neem Flowers and grated Coconut.
– Now add Salt, Jaggery, and Tamarind juice and mix all ingredients well with the required quantity of water.
– Add grated/ chopped Coconut and mix well.
– The Bevu Bella Ugadi is ready to serve.
