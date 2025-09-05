NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 5: In today's world, where performance, decision-making, and change define leadership, one question stands out: how can clarity, energy, and creativity be sustained while extending both vitality and impact?

This September in New Delhi, an extraordinary opportunity opens for a select group of business leaders who are redefining the way success is measured. 'Beyond Success: Longevity and Intuitive Leadership' brings together the timeless wisdom of meditation with cutting-edge insights into performance science - culminating in a private masterclass with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

A rare leadership immersion with internationally acclaimed humanitarian and thought leader, - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

At the heart of the programme is a simple yet profound question: What if success is not just about achievement, but also about longevity, balance, and intuition?

By Invitation Only

On 13th and 14th September 2025, at the iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel, around 120 senior executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers will engage in a two-day immersion designed to reset the inner architecture for resilience and visionary leadership.

This is not a conventional leadership retreat. It is a by-invitation-only masterclass, curated for first-time participants in The Art of Living's programmes who now stand at the intersection of ambition and purpose. The exclusivity ensures a curated environment where conversations go deeper and learning translates into real transformation.

Programme Highlights

- Evidence-based practices in breathwork and meditation, researched at Harvard and Yale and practiced by global business leaders to instantly shift energy, sharpen focus, and elevate mood.

- Deep meditative practices that expand clarity, resilience, and intuitive intelligence.

- Personal interaction with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living. A rare opportunity to engage with one of the world's most influential spiritual leaders, whose insights have guided leaders, policymakers, and visionaries across the world.

- Business and cultural connection: Networking lunches with peers from across industries, and an elevating evening of music to celebrate culture, creativity, and shared purpose

Why It Matters

Longevity is not only about extending years - it is about sustaining vitality in mind and body to make sharper decisions, inspire teams, and fuel innovation. Intuition, when coupled with strategic acumen, enables leaders to move with agility in uncertain landscapes.

This programme addresses the very core of performance: the ability to stay calm under fire, see beyond complexity, and generate energy not just for oneself but for the entire organisation.

Registration

To be considered, please fill the interest form tinyurl.com/BeyondSuccessWithGurudev

A member of the Art of Living Corporate Programs team will connect with you to guide the next steps.

For additional information, please contact:

9810772546 | 7042032011 | 7534086035 | 8750501222

At its essence, Beyond Success is a journey into the unseen dimensions of leadership - where balance, resilience, and intuition become the true levers of lasting impact.

