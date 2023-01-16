Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor Of Maharashtra Confers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Contribution Award To Deserving Indians

The prestigious Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Contribution Awards 2023 was held on January 12 at Raj Bhavan Mumbai, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, presented the award to eminent people from various walks of life. The awards were instituted by the Dhammadan Trust and the Perfect Woman Magazine.

The event was organised by Dr Geet S Thakkar, Chandramani Jadhav and Pravin More.

Philanthropist Gurubhai Sureshbhai Thakkar and Vaastu Mahaguru Basannt R Rasiwasia were present on the dais along with the Governor.

The awardees are as follows...

- Dr Khooshi Gurubhai (For Invaluable Contribution To journalism Perfect Woman Magazine)

- Rakhee Rajadhyaksha (Contribution To Fit India)

- Reena Trivedi ( Inspiration To Young India )

- Anjali Dalwadi (Mental Healthcare Professional)

- Ashish Anil Matai (Youth Influencer Superbikes)

- Dr Sania Inamdar (Inspirational Author)

- Manisha Narang Rustomji (Inspirational Women Influencer)

- Vijay Patil (Inspirational Educator, Environmentalist )

- Yogesh Lakhani (Philanthropist)

- Deepshikha Deshmukh (Social Impact 2023 Empowering Rural Children)

- Dr Prabha Tirmare ( Academician - Researcher- Practitioner & Youth Mentor)

- Sitaram Gaikwad (Social Worker)

- Rajratna Thosar (Inspirational Research & Publishing)

- Dr Vijay Mane (Social Worker)

- Mohammad Sayeed Shaikh (Social Activist) Renu Mangtani (Youth Icon)

- Sunil Krishnan (For Spreading Indian Cuisine globally with Moksh in SA)

- Kiran Phadnis (For Contribution to Conserve Indian Culture)

- Ranvir Shorey (Exemplary Contribution to The Indian Film Industry)

- Warren Pereira (For Exemplary Contribution Towards Conservation With Documentary TIGER 24)

- Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan ( Playback Singer)

- Padma Shri Kumar Sanu (Playback Singer)

- Swarnali Ghosh (Social Worker)

- Milan Parikh (Social Worker)

- Mrinaal Kanti Biswas (Wellness Practitioner)

- Dr MS Nazeer (Social Activist)

- Rajendra Raghunath Sonar (Social Entrepreneur)

- Kailaash Masoom ( Social Activist - Budhanjali)

- S Ramachandran (For Invaluable Contribution To Journalism)

- Basannt R Rasiwasia (For Invaluable Contribution to Astroscience Vaastu through Revaastu)

- Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer (Egalitarian Earth Warrior)

