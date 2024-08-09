Bharat Electricity to Celebrate India's Awe-inspiring Journey of Resilience, Progress, and Clean Energy Transition

NewsVoir

Delhi -NCR [India], August 9: The Energy & Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS) announced the launch of "Bharat Electricity" - A landmark initiative to showcase the remarkable transformation of India's power sector over the last decade. Co-located with the POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week, the integrated events are scheduled for 04th - 06th September 2024 at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka in New Delhi.

A Global Energy Forum Themed "Affordable, Accessible & Sustainable Energy for All", Bharat Electricity would host the environment for some of the world's most forward-thinking policymakers, regulators, industry titans, thought leaders & experts sharing their unprecedented insights on navigating the challenges and opportunities in shaping a sustainable and resilient energy future for India and the world.

The co-located shows POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week - India's premier energy business platforms are supported by the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of External Affairs (Economic Diplomacy Division) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, in addition to a host of other leading national and global energy industry organizations.

With over 200 exhibitors, 120+ expert speakers, 500+ delegates & 8000+ industry professionals, the combined events would host the environment for the global energy ecosystem stakeholders to explore, collaborate & access the unprecedented opportunities offered by India's awe-inspiring chronicle of progress, resilience & clean energy transition!

Speaking on the launch of Bharat Electricity, Abhishek Bhatnagar, Director General, ENCIS expressed, "Bharat Electricity is not just an event, it is a celebration of India's energy revolution, and the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi which today is not just transformational for India but also provides a blueprint for the world to follow."

Elaborating further, Bhatnagar said, "Given the global net zero commitments, the energy industry in India is poised to play a pivotal role in the world's clean energy transition journey. This coupled with the ongoing revolution of the energy systems in India, presents the world's largest growth opportunity for the global energy ecosystem. As a Global Energy Forum, Bharat Electricity together with POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week, offers the largest integrated, inclusive, and strategic platform for the entire value chain of the energy industry to unpack its priorities, collaborate & ensure universal access to modern energy services & a net-zero emission future."

For more than 18 years, POWERGEN India has served as India's premier forum for the power generation industry. Together with Indian Utility Week, the co-located shows offer an end-to-end Indian energy experience for the whole energy supply chain, under one roof. Providing business opportunities for solution providers of all forms of power generation from conventional to renewable energy and associated energy storage.

This leading forum is where the power industry can meet, share and discuss solutions for India's energy future. Attended by 8000 influential decision makers including policy makers, regulators, power producers, utilities, commercial & industrial users, EPC's, developers, equipment and solution providers. We will be deliberating the future of a decarbonizing and converging energy industry at POWERGEN India.

Indian Utility Week is your platform for achieving a fully integrated and interconnected energy system in India. Where the smart energy community can meet, share and discuss solutions for India's energy future. Providing business opportunities for solution providers within the smart energy ecosystem to discuss grid integration, digitalization, delivery, customer engagement, energy efficiency, smart cities, financing and regulation. We host the environment for all key players in the smart energy ecosystem to come together and discuss Indian strategy to achieve a smooth transition towards a low carbon energy supply. At Indian Utility Week you will meet with experts from utilities, network operators, vendors, consultants, start-ups and system integrators covering the entire smart energy value chain.

The combined events would showcase the unparalleled opportunities offered by India's evolving energy mix, accelerated transition to climate neutral energy sources, its exponential growth in demand for affordable access to modern energy services & a net-zero emission future.

The Energy and Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS) is a registered non-profit organization that supports, encourages & catalyzes the development, discussion and dissemination of consequential research and projects in energy and climate protection industries. An independent, nonpartisan organization that facilitates stakeholder's analysis and decisions on policy frameworks and initiatives within the global frameworks of sustainable development.

