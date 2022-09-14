BharatBills- The GST Billing Partner of Indian MSME

September 14: You cannot keep time in your fist as it drifts away way quicker than your imagination, remembering the times when GST was introduced. GST was on everyone’s tongue; would it be worth it? Is it a boon? Small businesses were in doubt about adapting to the change.

When there were uncertainties about the GST rules and every business was hesitant before creating a single GST bill, 30Days Technologies Pvt Ltd, a small company based out of a small city in North India, observed the need for a simple GST billing software to help MSME adapt to the changes and deal efficiently with the GST billing rules. This was the time when BharatBills was created, a complete made-in-India solution with the sole purpose of making people comfortable with the GST and increasing the use of technology.

The business problems kept multiplying with every passing day. They observed the problems comprehensively and came up with solutions timely. People were not comfortable with the GST calculations and headed to accountants for mere billing processes. BharatBills helped the entrepreneurs with these basic tasks and reduced their dependencies on dedicated accountants.

BharatBills is more than just billing!

People found the solution comforting and came with various requirements, which were converted to various software features in no time. For example, various features like automated payment reminders, sharing bills on various mobile communication apps, automated emails, credit days, credit limits, and supplier and customer logins were added to BharatBills.

Likewise, later on, businessmen found it a little difficult to work with E-way bills & E-invoicing, as the norms were not clear to everyone, and logging in to Government portals was taking a lot of time and causing other troubles too. BharatBills rescued business owners with E-way bills & e-invoicing by eliminating the need for repeated logging into these portals. Now users can generate these documents in just a few clicks.

In the words of Mr Rohit Arya, Technical Director, 30Days Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind BharatBills, “One can only stand out from the crowd if they are willing to adapt to the changes and can maintain a sense of trust with their customers. Being in the business of ERP implementation for the last decade, we understand the continuously changing requirements of business and the underlying GST compliances too. Our regular software updates and addition of new features keep our customers hooked to us and make us their preferred billing partner.

We wanted to make life easier for the common man by providing a solution which is easy to learn, easy to use and affordable in pricing. Today we have delivered a solution which has features matching the top-notch ERPs available in the market at the cost of a cup of tea per day. No software can make it big without providing good support, and we are proud of our multilingual support team led by Ms Anchal Gupta, who makes sure no query goes unanswered.”

With the corona period behind us, we are left with a lot of learning. With the deep penetration of the internet across India, to its tier 2-3 cities too, people are aware of technology, and they are believing and evolving in the process of a better perspective towards digitalization. These are the perfect conditions for companies like BharatBills, providing their services on clouds, to keep growing to the roots of India. Today, BharatBills is trusted by thousands of businesses and will be helping more in the upcoming years.

Summing up, we understand that BharatBills can provide you with a majestic experience by eliminating all the manual efforts of a business with its easy user interface and simplified business processes. Time to end this topic now with our best wishes to the team, which started its journey from scratch without any big names or brands backing it and making its way to one of the most loved service providers in its domain. Keep growing and keep helping Indian MSMEs with your innovative ideas.

