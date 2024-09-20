BharatRohan Announces the Appointment of Distinguished Board of Directors to Propel Strategic Growth and Innovation

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 20: BharatRohan is excited to announce the appointment of an esteemed Board of Directors who bring a wealth of expertise and leadership from diverse industries. These appointments mark a significant milestone in BharatRohan's journey to revolutionize sustainable agriculture using advanced drone technology. The new board members will play a key role in accelerating the company's growth and reinforcing its commitment to empowering farmers through innovation.

Joining the Board as Directors are:

Sarita Bahl, former Country Group Head CSR (South Asia) at Bayer, joins the board with close to four decades of experience in sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and strategic development. Her extensive knowledge of stakeholder engagement and community-focused initiatives will strengthen BharatRohan's efforts to expand sustainable farming practices. Sarita's expertise will be vital in driving the company's global impact on agricultural communities.

Mr. R Shankar, is a highly accomplished Commercial Banker, Finance Professional, and C-Suite Advisor with over 30 years of experience in the international banking, technology, and consulting sectors including large conglomerates. He has held global leadership positions across Assets, Liabilities, Operations, Audit, Compliance, Risk, Finance, People Management and Administration with significant expertise in fund-raising, turnarounds, restructuring, mergers & acquisitions, and process improvements. He is a professionally qualified banker as a Certified Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) and also holds the International Membership of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Scotland (MCIBS). He is also certified by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and is an empanelled Independent Director with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Additionally, he serves as a visiting faculty at various academic institutions and universities, wherein he mentors and coaches budding management students on industry expertise and thought leadership.

Alka Jagdish Singh Dangash, a recognized expert in the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, brings 20 years of experience in promoting the commercial viability of these crops. Alka's insights into sustainable crop management and ecological practices will help BharatRohan develop and expand its product offerings, particularly in innovative crop-specific solutions. Her focus on environmental sustainability aligns seamlessly with the company's commitment to eco-friendly agriculture.

Vijay Nadiminti, an agribusiness leader with over 15+ years of experience, currently serves as CEO & Director of AgHub, PJTSAU. He brings a vast and diverse experience in working for Agribusiness Corporates, Non-Profits, Govt & Startup ecosystems. Nationally recognized for his leadership in managing early-stage startups, Incubators, Agritech Accelerators, Co-innovation, Agritech innovation pilots and Equity seed investments, Grants and Portfolio Management, Student Entrepreneurship and Rural Entrepreneurship & Start-up Mentoring. He was awarded the National Award Winner for Emerging Technology Business Incubator- 2017, NSTEDB, DST, GoI accolade. He also serves on boards of Agritech incubators & Academia such as Director at AgHub, Board of Governor of Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Member of the Governing Body of Baba Farid School of Entrepreneurship. He is also a member of the CII National Startup Council. With a proven track record of building entrepreneurial ecosystems, Vijay brings invaluable expertise and involvement in building BharatRohan since its inception, would help BharatRohan to scale its agritech innovations and expand market reach.

The addition of these distinguished professionals to BharatRohan's Board of Directors represents a strategic effort to enhance the company's capabilities in sustainability, finance, and agriculture. Their insights will be crucial as BharatRohan seeks to deepen its impact, improve resource efficiency, and expand innovative solutions for farmers.

Amandeep Panwar, CEO and Chairman, stated, "We are honored to welcome these distinguished professionals to our Board. Their expertise will be instrumental in guiding BharatRohan through the next phase of our journey. Together, we will continue to innovate and shape a more sustainable and profitable future for agriculture."

Rishabh Choudhary, CTO and WTD, added, "The strategic vision and industry experience of our new board members will accelerate BharatRohan's mission to transform agriculture globally. Their guidance will be critical as we push the boundaries of sustainability, innovation, and farmer empowerment."

These appointments reinforce BharatRohan's commitment to sustainable growth and innovative agriculture, with advanced drone-based hyperspectral imaging technology.

About BharatRohan

BharatRohan is an innovative AgTech company transforming agriculture through advanced drone technology and hyperspectral imaging. With flagship services like CropAssure®, SourceAssure®, and SeedAssure®, the company empowers over 19,000 farmers across 50,000 acres to monitor crops accurately, detect pest infestations early, and optimize resource use. Committed to enhancing food security and promoting sustainable practices, BharatRohan focuses on reducing crop losses and ensuring long-term sustainability through technology and data-driven insights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor