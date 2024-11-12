BHEL to set up NTPC's Telangana super critical thermal power plant

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a major contract from NTPC Limited to establish the Main Plant Package for the Telangana Stage-II Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, which has a planned capacity of 3x800 megawatts (MW).

According to the company it will be responsible for a comprehensive scope of work that includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and civil construction of the plant.

It said "Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has emerged as a successful bidder in a major contract from NTPC Ltd. for the establishment of the Main plant package of 3x800 MW Telangana Stage-II supercritical thermal power plant".

The initial phase has already commenced, with NTPC issuing a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, enabling the latter to begin the basic engineering work for the Main Plant Package of this high-capacity thermal power plant.

BHEL has been a major contributor to NTPC's infrastructure, having installed over 57 per cent of the company's thermal power units across India.

As India's leading power equipment manufacturer, BHEL has installed more than 1,68,000 MW of utility power capacity nationwide. The company's involvement in this project aligns with its commitment to supporting the country's energy security and advancing the government's vision of self-reliance in the power sector.

It said "BHEL continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's energy security and supporting the vision of self-reliance in the power sector".

