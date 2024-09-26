BIBA Girls Collection Steals the Spotlight at India Kids Fashion Week, Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 26: BIBA, India's leading and homegrown fashion brand, made a stunning impact at the India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) in Delhi on 21st September with their vibrant BIBA Girls Collection. Designed for young girls aged 2-15, the collection lit up the runway, featuring bright, playful, and stylish Indian wear, including lehengas, suit sets, shararas, and everyday casuals. The collection highlighted BIBA's commitment to blending tradition with modern fashion, providing young girls with both elegance and comfort.

The grand finale of the show saw 45 kid models gracefully walking the ramp, showcasing beautifully crafted outfits that struck a perfect balance between Indian aesthetics and contemporary trends. Each piece from the collection exuded youthful charm, as the models captured the essence of festive vibrancy and youthful energy, captivating the audience with their delightful presence.

In recognition of her outstanding designs, Shraddha Bindra, Creative Director at fashion label BIBA was awarded the Designer of the Year award at the event. She expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of this prestigious platform. The Delhi showcase has given us the opportunity to present our BIBA Girls collection. This collection is a celebration of the unique spirit of young girls. Each design in this collection is crafted with care, keeping both style and comfort in mind. We aim to empower them with fashion that resonates with their personality while honouring our rich heritage."

The event was a visual treat, with every element curated to enhance the experience. From the carefully choreographed sequences to the lively music and background visuals, every aspect of the show reflected the vibrant spirit of BIBA Girls.

The Delhi showcase marked the second of several BIBA Girls appearances at India Kids Fashion Week. The first show by IKFS was scheduled in Ahmedabad. The upcoming shows are scheduled for Jaipur on 29th September, and Mumbai on 5th & 6th October.

BIBA has long been a trailblazer in the Indian ethnic wear market, offering beautifully crafted, high-quality clothing for women and girls. The BIBA Girls collection continues this tradition, creating a blend of timeless Indian heritage and contemporary trends, ensuring that young girls not only look stylish but also feel comfortable and confident.

BIBA, a synonym for pretty women in Punjabi, is literally a home-grown Indian fashion wear brand, started by Meena Bindra from her house in Bombay with a partly sum of eight thousand, way back in 1988. Soon, the brand started spreading its wings in and around the city as the product's styling and beautiful handblock prints started getting a fantastic response from the local communities, including many film stars as well. The retail revolution in the country gave the brand the desired recognition and an opportunity to grow across the country. Symbolizing the strength and the spirit of today's woman, BIBA today is the most loved Indian wear brand in the country. With a prime objective of providing trend-setting and fashionable Indian attire at an affordable price, BIBA products are available in all three categories of SKD (Salwar Kameez Dupatta), M&M (Mix & Match) and Unstitched Fabric. Now, BIBA has diversified its product from jewellery, fragrance, wallet and footwear The popular demand from its avid patrons led the company to introduce BIBA Girls, a dedicated range for kids between 2 to 15 years. With an aim to tap the burgeoning premium ethnic and bridal wear segment in the country, BIBA recently acquired a substantial minority stake in the designer label- Anju Modi and Rohit Bal.

BIBA products are available through 355 stores across 26 states in India, apart from the presence in all the major retail chains in the country like Shopper's Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons and Central. Over the years, the brand has received awards & recognition from various organisations like Shoppers Stop, Myntra, Images Group for being the 'Most Admired Women's Indian Wear Brand' on many occasions credited to its innovative designs, fit, silhouettes and varied colour palette. Our Founder & Chairperson Meena Bindra has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by CMAI and Franchise India for her contribution to the apparel industry. The brand is guided by the vision of Siddharath Bindra, who as Managing Director is responsible for the overall growth of the brand.

