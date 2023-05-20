Big Eyes Coin (BIG), ATOM and MATIC: A Smart Investment Strategy in the Fickle Crypto Market

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ATK): Crypto can be a fickle pickle, just ask "Pickle Rick" from "Rick and Morty". One day the market is bullish and within a matter of hours everyone is riding the bull to the bank or that is what the "analyst" will have you think. The goal of making smart investment is understanding recent developments around an asset and interpreting that news based on trends to determine whether to buy or not.

Meme coins have proven their ability to go the distance with Dogecoin (Doge) reigning supreme. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is worth looking into as the new Queen of the meme realm. The Cosmos Hub (Atom) has been featured in the news regarding the deployment of new Cosmos-powered blockchains. Polygon (MATIC) has enjoyed stability, however recent spikes suggest otherwise.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The New Meme Queen

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-themed meme coin that is currently in its 13th and final stage of presale which will be coming to an end on June 3rd. Big unique branding and commitment to donating 5% of its total token supply to support ocean-based charities has helped it build a strong community. The coin has also passed CoinSniper's Know Your Coin (KYC) certification and audit for added security.

The feline-inspired coin with big, adorable eyes has already raised an impressive $34.5 million in its presale stage, setting it up for a friendly competition with Dogecoin. While investing in any crypto is risky, BIG's successful presale and certification make it a promising option for investors looking for potentially high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

Cosmos (ATOM) Blockchain Makes Headlines

The Cosmos Hub's blockchain development has been featured twice within the last two weeks by The Daily Hodl, which is a reliable source of crypto-based news. Coinbase added Osmosis (OSMO), based on the Cosmos blockchain, to its listing roadmap during the last week of April. OSMO is an automated market marker (AMM) protocol that aims to facilitate cross-chain transactions using inter-blockchain communication (IBC) and is currently being traded at $0.73.

On May 2nd, The Daily Hodl reported that Nolus, a decentralized finance (DeFI) protocol, has successfully raised USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding. The funding that has been secured will be used to develop a novel DeFi leasing solution that reduces over-collateralization requirements resulting in increased capital efficiency. Nolus will utilize a semi-permission proof of stake blockchain that will be built using the Cosmos software development kit (SDK) and a Web Assembly (WASM) smart contract engine with a focus on interoperability, security, and performance.

The fact that the Cosmos blockchain should bring your attention to ATOM the native token for Cosmos. ATOM has enjoyed stability for the last seven days with a 0.1% increase and a gain of 0.4 in the last 24 hours. ATOM is currently valued at $11.04 per token and rated at #23 amongst all cryptocurrencies at this time. With a market cap of 8.9 billion and being featured on The Daily Hodl twice, Cosmos is a crypto to keep an eye on due to its underperformance at this time.

Polygon (MATIC) Stability with a Bullish Itch

In regards to stability, Polygon (MATIC) has enjoyed a stability of 5 months in terms of performance and has received a neutral rating from InvestorsObserver on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The valuation of MATIC enjoyed an increase of 2.73% and resulting in a value of $0.980 on May 3, 2023, whereas the value on May 2, 2023 was $0.954. The current trading price is $0.975 which is a decrease of 0.51% translating and correlating with the natural rating from InvestorObserver with a slightly bullish outlook.

Both Matic and ATOM are stable investments, however the token that will grant you the greatest probability of profit in exchange for your investment would be Big Eyes Coin. Never forget that DOGE was launched as a joke with absolutely zero value and that it was the community who in turn created its value.

Other dog-based meme coins have since been created but none have enjoyed the success that BIG has garnered due to community support which only predicted a profitable outcome. The last thing anyone wants to do is miss out on an opportunity that was right in front of their eyes where they did not act.

