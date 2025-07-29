Bihar adopts AI-enabled drones for statewide bridge safety inspections

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29 : The Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) has implemented AI-powered drone technology as a core component of bridge safety management under the Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025, India's first state-level policy dedicated to systematic bridge upkeep.

Approved by the Bihar Cabinet last month, the policy introduces mandatory drone inspections and AI-powered monitoring for all state bridges.

This replaces traditional manual inspections with advanced aerial assessments across the state's 3,968 bridges, prioritizing 45 high-risk structures identified in third-party audits by IIT Patna and IIT Delhi.

Drones equipped with high-resolution 4K, thermal imaging, and LiDAR will conduct comprehensive scans of critical bridge components, including foundations, bearings, and decks, as mandated in the policy's technical standards.

Artificial intelligence algorithms will analyze collected data to detect sub-millimeter cracks, corrosion, and erosion defects with 98.5 per cent accuracy.

All inspection data automatically integrates with the Bridge Health Index (BHI) system to generate condition scores and public star ratings .

Critical bridges scoring BHI below 20 will undergo immediate closure and repairs. During floods, drones will provide real-time stability assessments under the policy's "Exceptional Event Works" protocol.

Nitin Nabin, Bihar PWD Minister, said, "Drones are our eyes in the sky, ensuring no crack goes unseen. Our policy mandates drone scans every 90 days for critical bridges - a first in the country. This eliminates human risk and ensures millimeter-level defect detection. By 2026, all 532 mega bridges will have digital twin models for lifetime monitoring, a transformational leap in public safety."

Gurgaon-based firm Vital Environment India Pvt Ltd will execute the drone operations using DGCA-certified pilots. The RCD simultaneously trains 120 engineers to operate drones and interpret AI-generated defect analytics through its collaboration with IIT Delhi.

Bridge Health Index reports derived from drone inspections will be publicly accessible via the Bridge Information Management System (BIMS) portal starting October 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor