Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: NDA Takes Significant Lead, Mahagathbandhan Puts Up Strong Fight

The Election Commission of India (ECI) begins the counting of votes in Bihar’s 243 Assembly constituencies on Friday (November 14, 2025), starting with postal ballots. The BJP-led NDA took a lead in very early trends shortly after the Election Commission of India (ECI) began counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections 2025 at 8 am on Friday. At 9:15 am am, the NDA was leading on over 100 seats, inching towards the half-way mark, and the Mahagathbandhan was ahead on nearly 70 seats.

However, trends from around the same time showed that the BJP was behind the RJD in terms of the number of seats each party was leading in.These are very early trends and it will likely be indicated by evening who out of the top contenders - the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Mahagathbandhan - is heading for victory.While most exit polls have favoured the ruling NDA as the clear winner, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan remains confident of defying the projections and coming to power.The Election Commission of India began counting of votes at 8 am, starting with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Very early trends have indicated that while the ruling NDA is leading on over 80 seats, the Opposition Mahagathbandan is giving it a tough fight with a lead on over 60 seats, very early trends from PValue Analytics showed. A clear picture of the likely winner is expected to emerge by evening. The simple majority mark in the 243-seat House is 122, meaning a party or an alliance will have to secure a win in at least 122 constituencies to be able to form a government.