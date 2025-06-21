Bisleri International Signs Letter of Association with Indian Army's Manekshaw Centre under its 'Bottles For Change' Program

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 21: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has proudly signed a Letter of Association with the Indian Army's prestigious Manekshaw Centre, located in Delhi Cantonment, under its flagship plastic recycling initiative - Bottles For Change.

The Letter of Association was formally signed by Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, and Director, Manekshaw Centre along with other senior army officials.

Under this association, the Bottles For Change team will be responsible for collecting used plastic from the Manekshaw Centre and send it for recycling. The initiative marks the beginning of a meaningful and purpose-driven partnership, supporting the Centre's sustainability and recycling efforts.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, said: "It is an absolute honour for Bisleri to be associated with the Manekshaw Centre, a symbol of the Indian Army's legacy and values. Through this initiative, we aim to support the Centre's plastic recycling efforts by building a sustainable ecosystem for plastic collection and responsible repurposing. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of environmental responsibility and national pride. We are proud to contribute to the Armed forces efforts towards sustainability and look forward to a long-term, meaningful partnership."

Nestled in the serene outskirts of Delhi Cantonment, the Manekshaw Centre is a premier multi-utility convention complex spread across 25 acres of landscaped grounds. Designed to reflect the rich ethos and glorious traditions of the Indian Army, it is a one-of-a-kind venue in Delhi that regularly hosts a wide range of military and civil events.

This collaboration is a testament to Bisleri's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and national service, aligning with institutions that represent discipline, leadership, and community impact.

