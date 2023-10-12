Blackberrys Partners with the Paralympic Committee of India as the "Official Ceremonial Partner" for the Asian Para Games 2022

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 12: Blackberrys, an aspirational Indian menswear brand that caters to the fashion needs of the global Indian, has joined hands with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the "Official Ceremonial Partner" for the upcoming fourth Asian Para Games to be held in Hangzhou, China later this month.

As part of this collaboration, the iconic Indian clothing brand known for the impeccable quality of its innovative, stylish, and sharp-fitting range, will dress Paralympic athletes and representatives of India travelling to China for the championship scheduled between Oct 22 and Oct 28, 2023.

In a glorious press meet on the sendoff ceremony held in the capital city today, Blackberrys unveiled and handed over the Official Ceremonial Suit to the attending athletes Parul D Parmar (Para Badminton) and Amit Saroha (Para Discus and Club throw) and PCI delegates. Among the dignitaries who graced the event were Gursharan Singh, Chef de Mission, Satyanarayana, Chairperson - Para Athletics, Nikhil Mohan- Co-founder and Director of Blackberrys; Rajesh Sethuraman Vice President- Brand Experience at Blackberrys; Praveen Gupta General Manager - Supply Chain at Blackberrys and para-athletes Parul D Parmar (Para Badminton) and Amit Saroha (Para Discus and Club throw).

"Embracing the inspirational ethos of 'Keep Rising', Blackberrys takes immense pride in its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the 'Official Ceremonial Partner' for the 4th Asian Para Games. Our brand's essence mirrors the unwavering spirit of para-athletes who consistently shatter boundaries and overcome the odds. Crafting the ceremonial suit for the Indian contingent is a moment of profound aspiration. We are fervently committed to celebrating the extraordinary journey of these athletes, who epitomize the triumph of determination and resilience. With every stitch, we weave a symbol of strength, style, and achievement, inspiring Team India's path to glory," says Nikhil Mohan Co-founder & Director of Blackberrys.

The ceremonial suit designed and meticulously constructed by Blackberrys showcases India's monogram blending fashion and functionality.

Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General of the Paralympic Committee of India, stated, "Our primary mission at the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is to foster inclusivity and excellence in para-sports. Aligned with Blackberrys' ethos of 'Keep Rising', this partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to determination, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. It encapsulates our unwavering belief in the potential of our para-athletes and mirrors Blackberrys' inspiration for individuals to 'Keep Rising' through their product innovation and fit. This successful collaboration symbolizes our collective dedication to the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement, inspiring Team India to triumph at the Asian Para Games."

Team India will be participating in 17 sports of the 4th Asian Para Games. The Indian contingent will compete in a range of categories, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Blind Football, Boccia, Canoe, Chess, Cycling, Judo, Lawn Ball, Powerlifting, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo and Wheelchair Fencing.

Established in 1991, Blackberrys has transformed into India's foremost fashion retail brand. Boasting an expansive network of over 330 exclusive stores and more than 1250 retail touchpoints across the country, Blackberrys is dedicated to the art of impeccable craftsmanship, driven by continuous innovation. Embracing and celebrating the individuality of consumers, Blackberrys consistently anticipates the fashion of the future and pushes boundaries in design and fit. Through this unwavering commitment, Blackberrys crafts products that not only clothe their consumers in confidence but also ignite their spirit to "Keep Rising".

