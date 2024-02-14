Bleu - India's leading 100% natural latex condom launches the #ComeClean campaign

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 14: Bleu, a revolutionary brand in the realm of sexual wellness, has launched it's digital campaign #ComeClean. With a commitment to providing a women-friendly contraceptive solution, Bleu condoms are crafted to offer a 'clean' sexual experience for both the partners. Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona India had acquired Bleu last year marking its foray in the sexual wellness category. Sirona is a leading FEMTECH brand, known for its feminine hygiene products.

Promoting conscious choices in intimate well-being, the #ComeClean campaign fosters awareness about Bleu's 100% natural latex condoms that are free of harmful chemicals. As a part of this campaign, the brand has collaborated with media platforms and influencers to emphasize on the importance of being mindful of what goes inside the body, choose Bleu condoms and #ComeClean.

Unlike conventional condoms, Bleu Condoms are made from sustainably sourced latex that is 100% natural and free of harmful chemicals like parabens, glycerine, nitrosamines , and benzocaine. Bleu condoms are also certified vegan. This dedication to clean sexual wellness ensures that users can embrace intimacy without exposure to unnecessary chemicals or irritants that cause discomfort (irritation, burning, dryness, etc.) post use. The Bleu #ComeClean campaign is a call to action for embracing clean and conscious sexual wellness products by women who are conscious of their sexual wellness and men who care about their women.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., the Good Glamm Group, shares,"At Good Brands Co., we are driven by the belief that every choice we make, both as individuals and as a company, has the power to shape a healthier and more sustainable world. Bleu #ComeClean campaign is not just about products; it's a movement towards redefining our approach to intimate well-being, guided by the principles of purity, ethics, and environmental responsibility."

Bleu condoms are available for purchase at Sirona's official website https://www.thesirona.com, popular marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, etc.

