BlinkX and Google Cloud Collaborate to Deliver Customer Delight with the ClienTech Framework

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: In a move to reshape the landscape of the financial technology industry, Google Cloud and the new digital broker brand BlinkX, introduced by JM Financial, are excited to announce a strategic collaboration that heralds the dawn of the 'ClienTech' era a ground-breaking approach that puts the client at the center of financial innovation, through unprecedented levels of personalization and customer understanding.

The partnership represents a melding of Google Cloud's data analytics capabilities and cloud operations with BlinkX's forward-thinking approach to financial services blended with their in-house technological prowess. This collaboration aims to introduce a new paradigm in the fintech sector by leveraging the power of sophisticated algorithms, integration of LLMs (Large Language Models) and personalized data analytics to tailor financial services directly to the unique needs and preferences of Indian customers who often exhibit complex patterns of consumption.

Gagan Singla, Managing Director at BlinkX, highlights the significance of the initiative, "By leveraging the power of Google's cutting-edge technology, we aim to dismantle traditional financial barriers and create a more inclusive, personalized, and empowering financial ecosystem for our clients. This falls in line with our aspiration of being the country's first no-glitch trading app with 24/7 availability and an adaptive platform for all types of investments. At the heart of our ClienTech philosophy lies our key areas of innovation which we termed as S.P.A.R - Servicing, Pricing, Algorithms and Research. We have heavily invested time and resources across all these areas to get the best for our customers and with Google Cloud's partnership at all possible junctures, we are piqued to further elevate our rigor."

Singla continues, "Empowering our customers and being relevant to their needs are the only two inspirations that drive us. To have such an enabling ecosystem, at the epicenter, we have positioned a Named Entity Recognition (NER) model - leveraging the latest progressions in Natural Language Processing and a Hyper-Personalized Nudge Engine, creating a complex array of nudges to help customers strategize their next move based on their transactional behaviour. We will be looking for avenues of innovation with Google Cloud to make these technologies as robust as possible."

Google spokesperson Bikram Singh Bedi, VP & Country Manager, Google Cloud India added, "Our collaboration with BlinkX is more than a testament to technological innovation; it's a commitment to understanding and serving the individual needs of every customer. Through this partnership, we are not only helping BlinkX set a new standard in fintech but also assisting them pioneer a new approach to customer engagement. This partnership is expected to have far-reaching implications for the financial industry, setting a new standard for how financial services are delivered and experienced. By prioritizing client-centric innovation and leveraging the latest advancements in technology, BlinkX is not just predicting the future of fintech; they are creating it."

BlinkX and Google Cloud are committed to redefine customer experience and ease of investing for Indians and while doing so, aim to champion a truly tech-driven versatile platform capable of handling robust financial requirements.

