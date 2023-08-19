Blockbuster results of Smart Lighting India Expo & ElectroTech Expo 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 19: The heart of Pragati Maidan was ablaze with innovation, collaboration, and illuminating ideas as the most awaited trade shows, Smart Lighting India Expo (SLIE) and ElectroTech Expo (ETE) 2023 concluded with a resounding success from 10-12 August 2023. Organized by Manch Communications in partnership with NAREDCO, this event marked a momentous gathering that brought together manufacturers, trailblazing start-ups, and nimble SMEs from the dynamic lighting and electronics sector.

Over three electrifying days, about 10,983 trade visitors connected face-to-face with over 100 represented companies to explore the most advanced LED lighting, intelligent lighting systems, electronic components, semiconductors, and groundbreaking lighting and electronics technologies.

The key government dignitaries, representatives of trade bodies and leading industry players graced the occasion of inaugural ceremony and was attended by Ashok Kumar Panda, Minister of Science & Technology (Government of India), Rajan Bandelkar, President NAREDCO, Saurabh Diddi, Director, Bureau of Energy efficiency, Dr Abhilasha Gaur, COO, Electronic Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), Anil Kumar Chaudhary Head of Operation, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to name a few. Their presence added an aura of significance to the occasion, highlighting the importance of the lighting and electronics sector in India's growth story.

“This unprecedented success of Smart Lighting India Expo & ElectroTech Expo is a reflection of industry’s potential and growth trajectory. We are overwhelmed with such a grand response. The lighting and electronics industry has welcomed us, and we promise to bring ground-breaking shows to set new standards.” Remarked Anuj Mathur, Managing Director of Manch Communications, delighted with the success of the shows.

“We are extremely pleased – we generated quality leads and look forward to return next year in a bigger way.” Said Krishan Sujan, Managing Director, LEDVANCE India.

“Even though it was a debut edition, the high quality of buyers and the supporting programs reinstated the event was high quality.” Said Abhishek Malik, Director, Calcom Vision.

“We are extremely happy with the results of Smart Lighting India Expo. This is the first time we met institutional buyers, architects and interior designers besides distributors and retailers.” Said Nakul Bhardwaj, Managing Director, Sparking Sunlit.

“The electronics industry is growing rapidly and ElectroTech Expo offered us the right mix of networking and learning opportunities.” Said Anuj Goel, Director, SR ELECTRO

“The response was amazing. We congratulate the organizers for the success. Looking forward to the upcoming editions scheduled for Pune & New Delhi next year.” BS Praveen, President, Uniglobus by Polycab

“The ElectroTech Expo (ETE) 2023 captivated the attention of electronics industry. This focused trade platform for electronics components, semiconductors, PCBs, and electronic systems served as a hub for meaningful business networking within the semiconductor and allied product segments.” Added Mathur.

Knowledge and Networking: Illuminating Discussions

The two-day India Lighting Summit, held on August 10th and 11th, offered an enriching experience for attendees. Distinguished speakers from prominent companies such as Panasonic, Lighting Recipe Studio, LACMA, Havells, and others, illuminated various aspects of the industry. The summit delved into topics such as efficient lighting for sustainable architecture, integrating smart lighting with IoT, and the role of smart lighting in energy efficiency.

The CEO Roundtable, a premier networking event, unfolded alongside the summit. Industry leaders engaged in insightful discussions about trends and opportunities in the sector, fostering collaboration and future strategies.

Setting the stage for 2024

As the curtains fell on the 2023 editions of Smart Lighting India Expo & ElectroTech Expo, the organizers look forward to defining the future of lighting and electronics. "The events delivered on the promise of providing valuable business, learning, and networking opportunities. We look forward to welcoming the industry to our 2024 editions.” Concluded Mathur.

See you next year from 8-10 August 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi & 15-17 February 2024 at Autocluster Exhibition Centre, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. To know more visit www.electrotechexpo.com

