Blockchain Council announces New Certification on Generative AI

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Blockchain Council, a global leader in providing top-notch Blockchain, AI, and Web3 education and certifications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest course, the Certified Generative AI Expert™. This groundbreaking program is designed to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the dynamic field of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Generative AI, often regarded as the future of artificial intelligence, has been making waves in various industries, from content creation to healthcare and finance. The Certified Generative AI Expert™ certification program is tailored to equip participants with the expertise to harness the immense potential of generative AI and stay ahead of the curve.

The Certified Generative AI Expert™ certification by the Blockchain Council teaches generative AI, including neural networks and advanced machine learning. It's for AI professionals and others who are interested in generative AI, offering career advancement, skill validation, and networking opportunities for the same.

Pradeep Aswal, CEO of Blockchain Council, stated, “At the Blockchain Council, our vision is to empower individuals and businesses with the tools needed to excel in the rapidly evolving landscapes of Blockchain, AI, and Web3. The launch of the Certified Generative AI Expert ™ certification marks a pivotal moment in the world of tech education. This program is not just about acquiring a certification; it's about gaining the expertise to revolutionize industries with Generative Artificial Intelligence. With the Certified Generative AI Expert ™ program, we're not just certifying individuals; we're cultivating pioneers who will shape the future of Generative Artificial Intelligence.”

Blockchain, AI and Web3 technologies are rapidly evolving. These technologies are creating the driving force of innovation across various industries. With the increasing demand for Blockchain, AI and Web3 professionals, Blockchain Council envisions to empower individuals and businesses with top-notch educational resources to excel in these aforementioned spaces. In addition to the new certification program launch, Blockchain Council is proud to recognize the continued success of their ongoing certifications, such as Certified ChatGPT Expert, Certified Prompt Engineer™, Certified Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert™.

Blockchain Council remains at the forefront of Blockchain, AI and Web3 education, offering a wide range of resources, certifications, and training programs.

About Blockchain Council

Blockchain Council are the pioneers in educating in the field of Blockchain, AI, and Web3.These fields see remarkable growth, with Blockchain growing at 85.9% CAGR (2022-2030) and AI growing at 37.3% CAGR (2023-2030). With 60+ tailored certifications, workshops, live training, and online programs, they cater to all learning styles and levels. Their flexible approach empowers learning at your pace, anytime, anywhere.

Whether you're a newcomer who is eager to kickstart their journey, a seasoned professional craving for in-depth knowledge, or an organization aiming to upskill their workforce through in-person workshops, Blockchain Council's adaptable learning paths accommodate your unique needs as per your convenience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor