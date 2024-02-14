Bloom IVF Group Secures the Top Position in the Times of India Health Survey 2023 for IVF & Fertility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: It is a matter of pride for the Bloom IVF Group to be recognized by The Times of India Health Survey 2023 for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Fertility. In this survey, Bloom IVF centers located at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D.Y. Patil Fertility Centre, Navi Mumbai, Fortis Bloom IVF Centre, New Delhi; and Mohali, Chandigarh have secured top positions.

These rankings highlight our highest dedication and commitment to the reproductive healthcare segment. We extend our gratitude to our founders, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai and Dr.Nandita Palshetkar, leading IVF specialists in India who have motivated us to work hard toward patient-centric care.

On behalf of Bloom IVF Group, we acknowledge the unwavering contribution of our doctors, nurses, and support staff in helping us achieve this feat of ranking topmost in the prestigious Times of India Health Survey for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Fertility.

The Bloom IVF group has secured the top position in the National Category of Single Speciality Hospital and in the North and West regions, followed by Mumbai and Delhi – NCR in the city-wise positions.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Founder and Director of Bloom IVF Group and one of the best IVF doctors in India shares his reaction to securing the top position, I am elated to know that Bloom IVF has consistently performed to secure this position. I have full trust in each of my fellow employees and the entire staff of Bloom IVF. They have displayed a great sense of duty and loyalty, which is hard to get by these days. I hope we continue to serve our patients with the same fervour and dedication in the future.'

The Bloom IVF Group is one of the most advanced IVF centers in India. It is constantly upgrading its services and striving to offer the latest advances in reproductive health to its patients, helping them realize their dream of parenthood. Recently, the group has adopted AI technology across all its centers with the hope of improving its treatment services for the best possible positive outcomes.

Encouraged by this accomplishment, the entire staff of Bloom IVF Group reiterates its commitment to providing world-class fertility treatment with care, compassion, and innovation and securing better positions in future health surveys.

About the Bloom IVF Group:

Bloom IVF Group is a leading provider of fertility and reproductive healthcare, committed to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood. With state-of-the-art facilities, a team of renowned specialists, and a patient-centric approach, Bloom IVF Group is dedicated to delivering excellence in assisted reproductive technologies.

