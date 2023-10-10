Bloom Tops Customer Rankings Again

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 10: Bloom, one of India's most innovative brands, has won 'Best Hotel Chain For Customer Satisfaction' at Today's Traveller Awards 2023 at a ceremony hosted in New Delhi. This latest accolade is testament to the fact Bloom has gone head-to-head with renowned international brands and come out on top consistently.

Bloom a new generation of hotels built for intelligent travelers and has become a big hit among young India. The brand, which currently boasts an industry leading Net Promoter Score of over 70+% has turned heads with the success of its revolutionary product. The platform is well on track to onboard 5000 rooms across India.

Sanjeev Sethi, COO of Bloom commented - "India's next-gen travelers are adopting Bloom as their #1 choice as we expand across the country and this award speaks highly of their affection for the brand. We will continue to be selective with our platform partners so we don't compromise on the quality of our offering as we scale up. Even though we have to reject up to 20 hotel applications for each unit that we sign this discipline has helped maintain our uncompromising standards."

The Bloom platform is built on proprietary cloud-based tech that has empowered hotels to significantly enhance performance with customer satisfaction often leading all segments in some markets. Today the platform and product have been widely recognized winning praise from international journals. This has made Bloom a compelling choice for new and existing hotel owners looking for a next generation brand away from the stuffy international chains.

One can find Bloom hotels in most leading locations across India including: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida, Goa, Kochi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar and Ahmedabad to name a few.

Visit staybloom.com to learn more.

