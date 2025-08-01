BLT Limited IPO Opens on 4th August, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: BLT Logistics Limited, engaged in providing surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses. As on FY25, the company owned operational fleet of 106 vehicles having capacity ranging from 3.5MT to 18MT and another 15 vehicles as part of the fleet of the company's 99.99% subsidiary, Sabarmati, having capacity of 9MT. The company serves B2B customers which require transporting bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India. BLT proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday 4th August, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 9.72 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Total Fresh Issue Size - 12,96,000 Equity shares of ₹ 10 each

-IPO Size - ₹ 9.72 Crore (At Upper Band)

-Price Band - ₹ 71 - ₹ 75 Per Share

-Lot Size - 1600 Equity Shares

The issue size is 12,96,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 71 - ₹ 75 per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

-Anchor Investors Portion - Not more than 3,58,400 Equity Shares

-Net Qualified Institutional Buyers - Not more than 2,40,000 Equity Shares

-Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 1,80,800 Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 4,22,400 Equity Shares

-Market Maker - 94,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the ipo will be utilized for funding Capital expenditure requirement of the company towards purchase of Trucks ("Vehicles") and ancillary equipment ("Equipment"), To meet the company's working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The anchor portion will open on 1st August, 2025 and public issue will close on 6th August, 2025.

The Book Running lead manager for the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

.Mr. Krishan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, BLT Logistics Limited, stated, "This IPO marks a pivotal moment in our journey. With increased capital, we aim to strengthen our operations and expands market reach.

About BLT Logistics Limited:

Incorporated in 2011, BLT Logistics Limited is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods in containerized trucks and warehousing services to various industries and businesses.

The company's logistics operations are supported by its own fleet and of its 99.99% subsidiary, Sabarmati Express India Private Limited, and third-party operators, providing necessary transportation facilities like containerised trucks.

As of March 31, 2025, the company owns an operational fleet of 106 vehicles (3.5MT to 18MT) and 15 vehicles (9MT) as part of its 99.99% subsidiary, Sabarmati.

Services: Transportation & Allied Services: The Company offers B2B transportation services, including FTL, LTL, packing, moving, and project cargo transportation, utilizing a diverse fleet and advanced technology for efficient, secure, and cost-effective logistics solutions.

In FY25, on consolidated basis, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 49.16 Crores, Operating EBITDA of ₹ 9.56 crores & PAT of ₹ 3.83 Crores.

In FY24, on consolidated basis, the Company Achieved a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 40.34 Crores, Operating EBITDA of ₹ 8.48 crores, & PAT of ₹ 3.13 Crores.

