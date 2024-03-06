Blue Arrow Technologies partners with Medhavi Skills University to offer internships and industry exposure for Undergraduate students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: Blue Arrow Technology Consulting Services (Website: https://www.bluearrow.in/ ) has entered into an agreement with Medhavi Skills University (Website: https://www.msu.edu.in/ ). As per the terms of this agreement, students who have completed 10+2 (or equivalent) can pursue their Undergraduate degree while working as interns at Blue Arrow Technology Consulting Services.

An offer letter with the terms of employment (internship at Blue Arrow Technologies) will be shared with students when they enrol for their Undergraduate degree from Medhavi Skills University. All students will get a guaranteed stipend.

“Here at Blue Arrow, we offer IT Services, Software Development, IT Hardware services,IT Support, IT Staffing Solutions, and Content Writing Services to our clients. Students who are working with us as interns will get industry exposure to a wide variety of Software Development, IT and Content writing services. When these students graduate, they will have professional experience as well. This industry exposure combined with technical skills acquired during their internship will make such graduates highly sought after by Recruiters. Recruiters typically want to hire experienced candidates and these students will graduate as industry experienced professionals.” said Mr Richard Ruthan, the Director of Blue Arrow Services.

Students who are interning with Blue Arrow Technologies can pursue these Undergraduate degrees in Regular Mode (not Distance/ Correspondence):

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

B.A in Media and Marketing Communication

B.A in Public Relations and Content Management

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor