Blue Pebble Limited H1 FY25 Results: PAT Soars by 356.27%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21: Blue Pebble Ltd., a leader in Environmental branding and dynamic office space design, announced its financial results for the first half (H1) of FY25, showcasing robust growth driven by strategic diversification and innovative design solutions.

Key Financial Highlights:

Standalone Standalone Particulars (₹ Lac) H1 FY25 H1 FY24 YoY H1 FY25 H2 FY24 HoH Revenue From Operations 2338.52 1318.08 77.41% 2338.52 888.19 163.29% EBITDA 469.50 390.59 20.20% 469.50 112.34 317.93% PAT 376.93 292.11 29.03% 376.93 82.61 356.27% Net Worth 2624.12 605.70 333.23% 2624.12 688.29 281.24%

Performance Overview:

In the first half of FY25, Blue Pebble achieved significant progress, with revenues and profitability reflecting consistent growth. The company has diversified into new, relevant areas in line with its commitment to expanding service offerings. Notably, Blue Pebble successfully completed its first Design and Build project with a global major, 3M, setting the stage for more large-scale projects in the pipeline.

Additionally, Blue Pebble has advanced its capabilities in the digital immersive space, integrating cutting-edge AR, VR, and AI technologies. These capabilities have already been implemented in a major project for a leading multinational bank, underscoring the company's ability to execute complex, high-tech solutions.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Nalin Gagrani, Chairman & Managing Director of Blue Pebble Limited Said, “The first half of FY25 has been marked by exciting developments for Blue Pebble. Alongside our core focus on environmental branding, we've successfully diversified into the Design and Build space with our inaugural project for 3M. We're also expanding our digital immersive business, having built AR, VR, and AI capabilities that have already been deployed in collaboration with a major multinational bank. These innovations reflect our commitment to delivering comprehensive, technology-driven solutions for our clients.”

As we look forward to the second half of the year, we are confident that our ongoing diversification and commitment to innovation will drive sustained growth and value for our stakeholders.”

