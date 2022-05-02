Blue Planet Skills Launches Collective Responsibility Drive in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions/Blue Planet Skills announced the launch of a Collective Responsibility Drive in Lucknow, UP at ITC Fortune Park Hotel. The purpose of this drive is to encourage environment conscious waste management behaviour among students.

Under the collective responsibility drive, students will be trained in the segregation and collection of plastic and paper waste in a safe environment. Keeping with Blue Planet Skills values of ensuring zero waste to landfills, upcycling waste, and the creation of a circular economy; this waste will then be upcycled into plastic benches and notebooks.

Sharing his views on the launch, Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, said, "It is imperative that we ensure today's youngsters understand the process of recycling, disposal, processing of plastic waste to reprocess them into useful products. Beyond the long-term environmental benefits, reducing and recycling waste can help empower people, increase the quality of life, and create the jobs needed to tackle the problem."

Speaking on the launch, Harsh Mehrotra, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blue Planet Skills, said, "Blue Planet Skills is committed to bringing about a large-scale, environmentally positive behavioural change in communities. We truly believe that this change will be instrumental in ensuring that we protect our planet and create a memorable legacy for our coming generations."

Through this drive, it is estimated that approximately 1500-2000 tons of dry waste will be collected and prevented from ending up in an unprocessed form in landfills.

Blue Planet Skills - Blue Nudge is a unique Platform that gives learners a nudge for becoming more responsible towards the earth. We believe that Blue nudges would bring behavioural change, especially at a young age by introducing concepts like Green economy, circular economy, Sustainability, etc. Our mission is to Incorporate sustainability learning opportunities into the daily life of the learner, including health and environmental sustainability.

Blue Nudge is a simple, yet effective way for learners to learn how to use resources efficiently and earn a Planet Warrior Certification for their efforts.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions that enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing, and treatment of waste. Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

