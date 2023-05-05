Blue Star net profit jumps 3-fold in fourth quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Blue Star on Friday posted an almost threefold increase in net profit to Rs 225.29 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 76.27 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

According to the statement from the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm, its revenue during the reviewed quarter grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,624 crore, against Rs 2,254 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in the March quarter of 2023 was Rs 179 crore, against Rs 143 crore in the year-ago period.

During 2022-23 (FY23), revenue grew 32 per cent to Rs 7,977 crore, against Rs 6,064 crore in the year-ago period.

A dividend of Rs 12 per share was recommended by the Board on Friday.

In FY23, the company's profit after tax (PAT) went up 5 per cent to Rs 401 crore, against Rs 168 crore the previous year. The FY23 PAT includes the gain on the sale of Thane's property.

The firm said its expanded product portfolio and channel expansion enabled growth in revenue for the commercial air conditioning business; demand from Tier III, IV and V cities continued to be encouraging.

The company said business and economic activities in the Middle East markets continued to remain upbeat.

The shares of the firm were trading 0.88 per cent up or went up 12 points to Rs 1,449.45 apiece during morning trade on Friday. In the past five days, it dropped 19.05 points or 1.30 per cent on BSE.

Blue Star is an Indian multinational home appliances company, headquartered in Mumbai. It specialises in air conditioning, commercial refrigeration and mechcal, electrical and plumbing (MEP). It is one of the country's leading homegrown players in the air conditioning space.

