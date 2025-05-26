Blue Water Logistics Limited IPO Opens on 27 May, 2025

New Delhi [India], May 26: Blue Water Logistics Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, to Thursday, 29 May 2025, aiming to raise up to ₹ 40.50 Crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge (SME platform of NSE). The issue is ₹ Up to 30, 00,000 Lakhs equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each.

IPO DETAILS:

IPO Date May 27, 2025 to May 29, 2025 Listing Date Tuesday June 3, 2025 (Tentative) Face Value ₹ 10 per share Price Band ₹ 132 to ₹ 135 per share Lot Size 1,000 Shares Total Issue Size 30,00,000 shares

(aggregating up to ₹ 40.50 Cr) Fresh Issue 30,00,000 equity shares

(aggregating up to ₹ 40.50 Cr) Offer for Sale Not Applicable Issue Type Book Built Issue Listing At NSE Emerge Shareholding Pre-Issue 80,00,000 shares Shareholding Post Issue 1,10,00,000 shares Market Maker Portion 1,56,000 shares

Shreni Shares Limited

IPO Reservation:

Investor Category Shares Offered QIB Shares Offered Not more than 50% of the Net Issue Retail Shares Offered Not less than 35% of the Net Issue NII (HNI) Shares Offered Not less than 15% of the Net Issue

Limited IPOObjects of the Issue

The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards funding the following objects:

Funding of capital expenditure requirements by the purchase of Vehicles and their body building Funding the working capital requirements of the Company General corporate purposes

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Blue Water Logistics IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Blue Water Logistics IPO is Shreni Shares Limited.

Mr. Laxmi Narayan Mishra, Chairman & WholeTime Director, said, “We see this as an Opportunity to not only grow the company but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are excited about this new phase of development and are grateful to NSE for offering us the NSE Emerge platform to list our Company.

Highlights:

Total Issue Size – 30, 00,000 equity shares (aggregating up to ₹ 40.50 Cr.)

100 % Book Built Issue

Price Band – ₹132- ₹135 Per Share

Lot Size – 1000 Equity Shares

About Blue Water Logistics Limited:

Incorporated in April 2010, Blue Water Logistics Ltd provides logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s primary services include freight forwarding, customs clearance and transportation handling services.

The company provides comprehensive project logistics and supply chain management (SCM) across air, sea, and land transport, focusing on tailored solutions for client needs, including cargo pick-up, customs clearance, and delivery, offering a complete suite of logistics services.

The company has five branches in Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Thane.

The company serves customers in confectionery, chemicals, crockery, natural stones, textiles, electronics, and fitness equipment.

As of March 31, 2025, the company has 25 commercial vehicles for various transportation needs.

Financials

For the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, our Company has earned revenue from operations of ₹ 19,618.04 Lakhs, ₹ 13,867.37 Lakhs, ₹ 18,265.14 Lakhs.

Respectively. Our Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, were ₹ 1,067.08 Lakhs, ₹ 594.05 Lakhs and ₹ 258.37 Lakhs, respectively.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

