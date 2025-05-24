BMW Excellence Club curates an exclusive experience at Cannes Film Festival 2025

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 24: BMW India organised an exclusive experience for select members of the BMW Excellence Club at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. From start to finish, the member's participation at the much-awaited Cannes Film Festival has been curated thoughtfully, giving a taste of distinct experiences whether it involves travel, stay, access to VIP events or even personal consultations on fashion and lifestyle.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Excellence Club is a gateway to some of the most bespoke experiences one can experience in a lifetime. Though its numerous luxurious and personalised engagements, it aims to build a story of cherished moments for BMW patrons. This year, BMW Excellence Club members will, once again, grace the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Every detail of this experience has been meticulously designed and reflects the essence of BMW. As a distinguished guest, their immersive journey to Cannes will capture cinema, its glamour and blend it with supreme sophistication and indulgence."

As part of the program, guests enjoyed all transfers from the airport to the main venue and other places in flagship BMW cars. They stayed at the luxurious Hotel Martinez situated on the picturesque French Riviera. In addition to the film screenings and red carpet, BMW India guests also had access to the VIP afterparty where the creme-de-la-creme converge for entertainment and recreation. Members could also test drive their favourite BMW flagship cars in a curated way in Cannes.

When it comes to the right looks, BMW Excellence Club members got personalised sessions with the top experts. Guests had the chance to indulge in a bespoke wardrobe consultation with The Bicester Collection, a global shopping destination that pairs expert style guidance with access to the world's most coveted luxury brands, all at an exceptional value. The ladies also enjoyed a bespoke hair and make-up session with L'Oreal. A dedicated photography team for BMW India guests ensured that the exquisite memories from Cannes Film Festival are preserved forever.

Just 45 minutes from Cannes, BMW guests also have an opportunity to experience the legendary Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco. Through the BMW Excellence Club Concierge, they can unlock F1 Paddock Club access, complete with gourmet hospitality, flowing champagne, pit-lane entry, and an adrenaline-fueled spectacle like no other.

BMW Excellence Club

BMW Excellence Club is a members-only platform that curates tailored experiences and extends exclusive privileges across its key four pillars - Bespoke Travel, The High Life, The Grandstand and BMW Privileges to offer the best of travel, dining, retail, lifestyle, sports and more. Every experience is hand-picked to celebrate the pioneers of our culture and fulfil a desire for the extraordinary. With access to premium global events such as Cannes Film Festival or curated events such as Signature Soiree along with a dedicated concierge service, this exclusive platform extends unmatched luxury services to the first owners of a select few BMW cars.

BMW Privileges: Step into a realm beyond driving pleasure.

Bespoke Travel: Chase curiosity and discover hidden gems throughout the globe.

The Highlife: Indulge the connoisseur in you and pamper the senses.

The Grandstand: Uncover the best from the world of sport and adventure.

