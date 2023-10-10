Bold and Elusive. The MINI Shadow Edition Launched in India

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 10: The MINI Shadow Edition was launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the MINI Shadow Edition in Petrol is based on the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. Only 24 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The MINI Shadow Edition is an edgier and elusive version of the iconic MINI. Limited to only 24 units, this all-black MINI Shadow Edition with melting silver roof and mirror caps is mysterious and effortlessly cool. Inspired by the alluring play of light and shadow of urban nightlife, this MINI is perfect for the unconventional, who like to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement."

The ex-showroom price* of the MINI Shadow Edition is INR 49,00,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO, statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI authorised Dealer.

The MINI Shadow Edition features unique Shadow Edition Bonnet Scoop decals, Front Fender decals, Side Scuttles, Door Entry Sills, and Shadow Edition Stickers on roof above C-pillars. The Shadow Edition features sporty 18-inch Grip Spoke Alloy Wheels and the John Cooper Works Aerodynamics Kit, as well as Leather Chester Malt Brown Upholstery, Electric Seat Adjustment for Driver and Front Passenger, Panorama Sunroof, Wired Package, Apple CarPlay®, Multifunctional Instrument Display and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Sound System as standard.

The MINI Shadow Edition.

Exterior of the MINI Shadow Edition is all-black with melting silver roof and mirror caps. Just like a midnight black sky with a silver lining, this new MINI Countryman Edition isn't just black, it's metallic, glossy and monochromatic. The Piano Black Exterior trim along with special double matt paint on exterior decals and subtle elements of the Shadow Edition adds an air of mystery. Depending on your point of view shadows appear on different elements as the light breaks differently.

The interior style blends modern aesthetics and refined craftsmanship with practical functionality. The MINI Shadow Edition comes with MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery. The colour lines seen along the door panel, armrest surfaces and knee pads under the dashboard are matched with the upholstery colours. The MINI Excitement Packfeatures LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.

The car is equipped with premium features such as the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, Panorama Glass Sunroof, MINI Wired Package including MINI Navigation System with Touch Controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.

The Multifunction Digital Display offers a clear view of speed, gear, fuel level, mileage, temperature and navigation instructions. The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 8.8-inch/22.35 cm touchscreen. The intuitive use is complemented by the controller on the middle console for easy operation of multimedia, phone and car functions. Wireless charging is also offered as standard.

The electric seat adjustment in front (with memory function for driver) offers enhanced head and shoulder space for both the driver and front passenger. The three full-fledged seats at the rear make for ample and comfortable seating for rear passengers. Using the cargo function, boot capacity can be increased from 450 litres to 1,390 litres by folding down the rear backrest with its 40:20:40 split. The MINI Shadow Edition can be parked at a scenic space and the view can be enjoyed with the unique Picnic Bench that folds out of the luggage compartment to provide seating space for two while protecting the clothing with a fender dirt protection flap. Automatic Tailgate combined with Comfort Access System allows the boot to be opened and closed just by waving the foot under the rear bumper.

When it comes to power, the MINI Shadow Edition makes no compromises. It is powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the MINI Shadow Edition high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 178 hp/131 kW at 5,000 - 6,000 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 - 4,600 rpm. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr.

The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI Shadow Edition features paddle shifters for an even sportier driving experience.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver's preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, and Rear View Camera.

The MINI Shadow Edition is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of 3-Point Seat Belts, front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, Crash Sensor, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Brake Control, Emergency Spare Wheel and Run-flat indicator as standard. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function and electromechanical power steering.

Internet: www.mini.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miniindia_official

To View the Specification sheet, Click on the Link Below:

The MINI Shadow Edition Specification Sheet

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor