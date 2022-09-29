Book Review of ‘The Waiting Lounge’ by Chet Kamal Parkash

September 29: The Waiting Lounge has been written by Chet Kamal Parkash, an alumnus of Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil College, Pimpri Campus, one of the most esteemed colleges of Pune. He has setup his work in the Contemporary Fiction genre that keeps you engaged not just with the story but the way it is narrated.

The story of ‘The Waiting Lounge’ unfolds with a young boy, Akash, who is visionary about his life at an early age. He passes his matriculation and moves to different landscapes, doing well in his life. The story paces with Akash entering into the college of his dreams, staying away from his parents into a new city. He mentions about his experiences living with roommates, fun, pranks, late night parties, Sunday-laziness, delayed assignments, college library moments, and most importantly about choosing the right when self-realization hits upon. He narrates well about discotheque moments; the student can’t live without after entering into college life until they experience it. He has summed up the moments and incidents of college life that depicts how life is different at different times.

The story also highlights the emotions of father-son, mother-son, brother-sister, responsibilities, and expectations of people and the world, the society issues, the real struggles one may face during the course of life. The journey of Akash takes you to the different stages of life and its priorities with the times. The next milestone you reach is of his life’s journey into the corporate world.

Time favours him and he sets a chase to fulfil all his dreams & aspirations and prospers in his life. He believes in hard work and emphasis that luck favours the prepared mind. His journey of life is an inspiration for people and paves way for others to follow in his footsteps.

But life, for Akash as for everyone is full of resentments, ups and downs, and swings between pain and boredom. A tragedy befalls him; his fiancée-to-be dies an untimely death, which leaves a void in him that may last forever. Seeing him struggling in his life, Dharti, a colleague, enters his life. She stands with him every step of the way, while he tries to understand the meaning and purpose of his life.

The circumstances of life bond two people together which curates a story ending on beautiful notes. There is a lot to learn from the moments and experiences of different times mentioned in the story. The author is a trendsetter in the modern era who envisioned space for his readers and has given all of us the best of its times.

Read the story to know more about journey of Dharti & Akash.

ABOUT AUTHOR:

Chet Kamal Parkash, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently based in Ahmedabad as a Senior Technical Writer with Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Applications from the University of Pune and has been writing for IT companies for over ten years now. His passion for writing eventually inspired him to write this book. A man of varied interests, he also enjoys gardening, jogging, photography, blogging, travelling, reading, and spending time in nature. He is of the strong opinion that society should support people in getting the right education and does his bit by counselling students on their career options and choices.

Author Social Media Details:

Fb: https://www.facebook.com/authorchetkamalparkash

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/chetkamalparkash

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor